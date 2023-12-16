Yes, we need another moon photo or five

#moon #photo

If all goes well, Japan will become at least the fourth country this year to carry out a mission to the moon, making lunar exploration more active than in the past five decades. The countries at the forefront of the rise are countries that are not usually considered leaders in the space race, which was a momentous event for the entire planet.

Honestly, shooting a big can at the moon and hoping it lands is challenging and fun, but it doesn’t make any money. Anyone who wants to make money is better off staying put and looking for ways to run AI display ads or make cat videos. Fortunately, human endeavor is not driven solely by profit. Also read: Elon Musk’s Starlink and Jeff Bezos’ Kuiper will be rivals as EU seeks satellite deal in AI race

As implausible as it may sound, great adventures were often motivated by nationalism and imperial conquest. India won the final round in August, becoming the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole. Significantly, this was achieved just days after superpower Russia failed in the same task. Based on statistics we keep, this South Asian country is the second country after China to currently have a functioning rover on the Moon. On Thursday morning, Japan’s H2-A rocket launch, already delayed due to weather, will launch what could be the country’s first lunar lander(1).

For space enthusiasts, this is the most exciting time since the 1960s, when the Soviet Union and the US exchanged rockets and the space race became a symbol of the Cold War. It may have been mere coincidence that America won the battle to land a man on the moon and also won the war, but we cannot ignore the fact that the nation with superior technology – much of which was developed in direct response to competition – remains the greatest power. since then, industrial and military.

In all, there are at least five countries – China, Japan, South Korea, Israel and Russia – competing to place an object on the surface, which is much more difficult than simply orbiting the moon and taking photos. The United States plans to repatriate its people for the first time since 1972 and set up a base there.

It’s time for new countries to jump on board and take advantage of their own Moonshot programs. It won’t be cheap and there will be a lot of failures. Thanks to Japan’s entry into the race, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. is now a space company. Revenue from satellite launches and sending more goods to the moon could be funneled back into everything from control systems to electronic components, benefiting other businesses, including aerospace and advanced materials.

South Korea is also in line. In April, Hyundai Motor Co. announced that they are collaborating with major Korean research institutions and hope to send a rover to the Moon within four years. To accomplish this task, the automaker will apply technologies it is developing, including robotics, LiDAR, solar charging, autonomous driving and radiation protection. Then there’s Israel, whose nonprofit organization SpaceIL plans to send Beresheet 2 on a second lunar landing attempt in 2025 after Beresheet 1 crashed to the surface in 2019. The project is in jeopardy after a major donor withdrew its investment in May.

This new interest is fueling fears of increased competition and another arms race. These are valid concerns, but there is something more important going on: A series of new moon photos means the development of a new set of technologies by countries new to this endeavor.

We cannot be so naive as to pretend that the space program and weapons development are related. The Soviet Union was the first country to put humans in orbit, in part because they developed better rockets to carry nuclear warheads across the planet. The United States is catching up and overtaking its competitors with advantages in software, integrated circuits, and materials science.

Many of these technologies were later applied in Vietnam and subsequent wars, and today it is almost impossible to define the global aerospace and defense industry. Since then, Lockheed Propulsion Co., which made the main engines used in the Apollo program, and Martin Company, which made the Titan rockets for the Gemini program, have merged to form one of the world’s leading defense contractors.

While much of the knowledge gained from allowing a dozen people to walk on the Moon has been put to military use in the past, much more has civilian applications. Modern digital imaging, including smartphone cameras, is a derivative of early NASA research. NASA money has been used to develop or improve dozens of technologies, from solar cells and water filtration to rocket and jet propulsion. These efforts, stemming directly from the White House and John F. Kennedy’s famous speech in 1962, provided enormous benefits to American industry that would be enjoyed for decades to come.

While China’s moon landing demonstrated the prowess of China’s aeronautical sector, India’s success was all the more remarkable considering its modest budget of around $75 million. This doesn’t mean China is a wasteful country, but it does have a space budget of $8 billion, second only to the United States.

Israel’s financial woes highlight the first challenge in launching rockets: money. However, as governments, through partnerships with research organizations and commercial clients, obtain funding to carry out these projects, we face the very real prospect that Moonshots will become a truly global effort. That alone is an accomplishment worth celebrating.