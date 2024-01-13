Yet Italy will not extradite a priest accused of crimes to Argentina

#Italy #extradite #priest #accused #crimes #Argentina

January 12, 2024 – 10:16 p.m

Yet Italy is not handing over to the Argentine authorities the Italian priest who is accused of crimes committed during the military dictatorship between 1976 and 1983. Don Franco Reverberi, a priest of the Diocese of Parma, is thus expected not to have to stand trial, reports La Repubblica.

Reverberi is accused of committing crimes in a secret prison camp while he was assistant chaplain for the 8th Alpine Scout Troop in San Rafael, Mendoza. He is also accused of witnessing the torture of prisoners before they were killed, as well as the murder of a 20-year-old man in 1976.

The priest left Argentina in 2011 after a trial for crimes against humanity began, in which testimony from survivors and family members suggested he was responsible. Reverberi defended himself by saying that he had nothing to do with the crimes.

On January 10, the Italian Minister of Justice refused to extradite him to Argentina, citing the man’s health.

the possibility that he would probably never be able to return to Italian soil would be a “significant mental strain” for him,

and this, together with heart disease, can even be fatal. The accusation considers the minister’s decision to be extremely serious, in their opinion, the decision is shameful, as it “makes it clear that the government does not distance itself from the fascist dictatorships of Latin America.”

87-year-old Don Reverberi currently lives in a parish of Sorbolo in the Parma region of his hometown, under a curfew. The case will continue in a week, Argentina can still appeal to Rome.

