Yet new student housing near Uilenstede is under the Schiphol flight path

#student #housing #Uilenstede #Schiphol #flight #path

In addition to the Uilenstede student campus, hundreds of student homes may still be built under the Schiphol flight path. To make this possible, Schiphol’s noise and safety rules are being adjusted.

Outgoing ministers Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing) and Mark Harbers (Aviation) informed the House of Representatives of this. This initially concerns 438 student homes, a lot less than the more than 4,000 that were previously intended in the Amstelveen district of Kronenburg. These were not allowed to be built because of aircraft noise.

The government wants to amend the Airport Layout Decree (LIB) to make it possible to cluster more than 25 homes for a building plan in the district. Before more homes can be built in the area, the possible effects of noise pollution on students will first be monitored.

The municipality of Amstelveen is pleased that there has now been a breakthrough. “After years of discussion, the government has taken a step that we can build on. We are going to work on a construction plan for an initial part of the area,” said councilor Floor Godon (Spatial Planning). She does see a challenge ‘to create a construction plan that fits well spatially, is feasible and also offers prospects for further redevelopment of the 25 hectare area.’

Long process

In 2017, Amstelveen already came up with plans for the construction of the new student complexes near the Uilenstede complex. But because the location is exactly under the flight path of Schiphol’s Buitenveldert runway, new homes are not allowed to be built due to the aircraft noise. So the Ministry of Infrastructure said that the vacant piece of land should remain that way.

The municipality of Amstelveen appealed, but in 2022 the Council of State also decided that the homes were not allowed to be built. Amstelveen was only allowed to build with permission from the ministry. The House of Representatives then called on outgoing Minister Harbers to investigate housing construction in the area. The cabinet ultimately canceled the plans and concluded that there was enough space in the region to build the homes.

Squatters

In mid-May last year, the vacant piece of land was squatted by young people looking for housing. They found shelter at the location with self-built huts, tents and campers. The residents wanted to create their own creative living and sanctuary. The landowners then stated that they understood the situation of the students. According to them, the room shortage in Amstelveen is high and that is why they did not report the incident.