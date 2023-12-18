Yonhap News TV

#Yonhap #News

[앵커]

The People Power Party is discussing the issue of selecting the emergency committee chairperson today.

The mainstream party seems to want to nominate Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon as emergency committee chairman.

The joint conference currently being held is expected to be a watershed moment.

Connect to the National Assembly.

Reporter Jaehyeong Soehyeong.

[기자]

Yes, a joint meeting is being held starting at 2 p.m. a little while ago with the participation of the People Power Party leadership, active members, and chairmen of the party council outside the National Assembly.

This meeting was held to collect a wide range of opinions on pending issues within the party, including the appointment of emergency committee chairperson following the resignation of former leader Kim Ki-hyun.

First, let’s listen to the full remarks of Acting Party Representative Yoon Jae-ok.

“For the People Power Party, the most urgent and important task has been to reorganize the party leadership system to suit the public’s expectations. The most important thing in the process is for members of the party to come together to find an alternative that the public can sympathize with, and to meet the public’s expectations by becoming more unified. It’s about living up to it.”

The party’s mainstream and pro-Yoon group lawmakers are in the mood to nominate Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon as emergency committee chairman at this joint meeting.

This means that he is a qualified person who possesses both originality and ethical spirit.

However, it is highly likely that there will be opposition to the ‘Han Dong-hoon card’ among non-mainstream lawmakers.

Along with concerns over whether Minister Han can overcome the vertical party-government relationship, there are also opinions that it would be better to use Minister Han as the chairman of the election committee.

[앵커]

The Democratic Party is making a fuss over the issue of ‘Lee Nak-yeon’s new party’? Please tell us this news too.

[기자]

Yes, voices opposing the ‘New Lee Nak-yeon Party’ are growing in the Democratic Party.

The Democratic Innovation Council, a pro-Myung faction outside the council, held a press conference and raised its voice condemning former leader Lee Nak-yeon.

Let’s hear it for yourself.

“Former leader Lee Nak-yeon’s creation of a new party is an act without justification. Who will agree and who will sympathize with the fact that a person who even served as the leader of the Democratic Party is creating a new party that will divide the Democratic Party?”

In addition, it is known that close to 120 lawmakers participated in a joint petition led by first-time lawmakers opposing the creation of a new party by former leader Lee.

On the other hand, the non-communist group ‘Principles and Common Sense’ issued a statement and said, “It is polite to think about why former representative Lee decided to create a new party,” urging Representative Lee Jae-myung to switch to a unified emergency committee.

Meanwhile, CEO Lee Jae-myeong met former Prime Minister Kim Boo-gyeom at the movie premiere of ‘Kim Dae-jung on the Road’.

Former Prime Minister Kim asked Representative Lee to “always take big steps for the party,” and Representative Lee said, “I will make sure that everyone can join forces in a situation where even a blank slate has to be faced.”

[앵커]

I heard that this week’s National Assembly has so many schedules that it can be called ‘Personnel Hearing Super Week’?

[기자]

Starting today, confirmation hearings for ministerial candidates for the second term of the Yoon Seok-yeol administration will be held at the National Assembly.

Starting today with Song Mi-ryeong, the candidate for Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, candidates for ministers from six ministries, including the Ministry of Strategy and Finance, are eligible.

Meanwhile, the day after tomorrow (the 20th) is approaching as the deadline for processing next year’s budget, as agreed upon by the ruling and opposition parties, but the differences of opinion have not been resolved.

The People Power Party’s position is to pass the budget bill at the plenary session on the 28th if it is difficult to process it the day after tomorrow, but the Democratic Party is pressuring that it will at least process its own amendment on the 20th if an agreement is not reached.

This has been delivered so far in the National Assembly. ([email protected])

