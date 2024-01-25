Yoshua Bengio named Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery

#Yoshua #Bengio #named #Fellow #Association #Computing #Machinery

The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) earlier today awarded fellows to 68 individuals for their contributions to the transformation of computing and technology. The 2023 honorees are long-time ACM members who were selected by their peers for their groundbreaking innovations that have improved the way we live, work, and play.

In keeping with the ACM’s reach, the 2023 fellows are affiliated with universities, companies or research centers in Canada, China, Germany, India, Israel, Singapore, the United Kingdom. United and United States.

Their contributions span all areas of computing, including algorithm design, computer graphics, cybersecurity, energy efficiency in computing, mobile computing, software analysis, and web search.