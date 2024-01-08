You are still looking for these commands in vain in Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 evolves every week. Updates are constantly coming, but there are still problems 3 months after the release.

08.01.2023 – Counter-Strike 2 was released more than three months ago, in the last days of September. The developers have been working unstoppable since then, and not by chance. On the eighth of January, the RMR qualifications began, which have huge stakes. Open and then closed qualifiers will decide which teams can participate in the first Counter-Strike 2 Major in March. Copenhagen hosts the matches, so European fans are in for a treat. Valve’s goal was therefore nothing more than to have the game have as few errors as possible for this period.

This was more or less achieved. There have been updates almost every week since September, but there are still critical bugs. This includes the inconsistent operation of the sub-tick system or the increased machine demand. However, in the first week of January, the “legal” fraud caused by Nvidia’s filters was fixed, but a new defense has also been sharpened in the game. However, there is one point that also hurts the players. And this is nothing more than avoiding a lot of CS:GO commands, which have improved the gaming experience for many.

These CS:GO commands are the most missing from Counter-Strike 2

The specific list can also be found in the Twitter message above, but the following are definitely worth highlighting:

  • The cl_bob commands, which could be used to set the visual swing and movement of the weapons, are still missing
  • The cl_righthand 0/1 command is still missing, with which the weapon could be transferred even to the left hand
  • The original net_graph did not return to the game either, instead players get a much less interpretable graph
  • Still can’t see Steam groups in front of player names
  • The HUD is also much less customizable to your own taste
  • Missing r_cleardecals, which could be used to remove disturbing blood and bullet marks from the walls
In addition to the above, we can also find examples in the Twitter post, but based on the comments, these are the ones that are missing the most players.

According to Valorant’s developer, Counter-Strike 2 is going in the wrong direction

