You can already tell what impact the conflicts in the Red Sea will have on Lithuania: they call to remember the pandemic

These questions are answered by Indrė Genytė-Pikčienė, Chief Economist of Šiaulių bankas, in the program “Actualusis kastos” on “Žiniai Radio”.

– More and more conflicts seem to be breaking out in the Middle East. What is the current impact on the world economy and can we already see some results?

– In fact, as we can see, the geopolitical background is becoming less and less predictable and risk centers are increasing. Since they are not economic, predicting their further scale, development and expansion is very difficult.

This really increases the uncertainty, but if we look at what has already happened, what is happening now, current events do not have a very significant impact on the macroeconomic context. If the situation does not escalate, if the situation does not spread to other markets, since it is very sensitive in the Middle East, so that the conflict does not spread to the oil market, because the energy carriers would have an impact on both the inflation prospects and the general macroeconomic situation, as well as the further dynamics of interest rates, etc.

But for now, as you know, it is simply a problem of transportation and logistics, because the risks of the Red Sea force logistics agencies to change their logistics channels and transport products, raw materials around Asia, which increases the transportation travel time, slightly increases the transportation costs of spot transactions, but in terms of overall trends, the impact is not significant.

Most of the production is transported according to long-term contracts and spot market features, influence, is not on such a large scale.

If we take into account the situation that we observed in 2021, when the transport channels, the transport network, were severely disrupted, there were imbalances between supply and demand, which were much more significant. Even then, transport costs increased sharply, although inflation was not affected much.

As I mentioned, transportation costs make up a small part of the final consumer’s price of goods and services.

– If it is not possible to somehow find those consensuses, the situation will be similar to what it is now, isn’t it naive to expect that the oil market will not be significantly affected?

– So far, as we can see, the price of oil is not reacting sensitively and thankfully the situation is that the global demand situation is muted, the environment of high interest rates has penetrated the economy and, accordingly, a much slower economic pulse reduces the demand prospects for oil, which also dampens tensions a bit, but for now, as we can see, the conflict does not affect the oil exporting countries directly and, accordingly, that risk does not pay off at least for the time being.

Apparently, we shouldn’t talk much about naivety here, we always need to evaluate such possible scenarios and nobody rules them out. But as you know, these are just scenarios for now.

– There was already a lot of that uncertainty, Ukraine and Russia, China and Taiwan, Palestine and Israel, but it seems that the Western economy can’t keep up. In terms of Europe, what are the levers to continue dealing with the kind of political, as you say, economic challenges, the European Central Bank (ECB) still has to deal with? Could it be that there will be a return to some kind of discussion about the same interest rates?

– So far, listening to and observing the rhetoric of central banks both on this side and on the other side of the Atlantic, analyzing macroeconomic data, the scenario of a mild economic downturn prevails in this situation, which the central banks started as a response to the period of high inflation and the central banks are trying to calm the financial markets with their rhetoric. optimism about interest rate cuts, so that those expectations are not so optimistic that interest rate cuts will begin in the spring.

However, this will probably depend on the actual data that we will see in the first quarter. The United States has more of that resilience, but in Europe we are really observing a very ambiguous macroeconomic picture, there are some optimistic data, I took it from the same German industry, which caused a lot of anxiety in the second half of last year.

But that optimism is very timid and for the production sector to accelerate, much more knowledge and much more positive impulses will be needed. It is clear that the possibility that the interest rates will be increased earlier than what the members of the ECB’s executive board are now trying to convey is definitely not possible, and if the sluggishness spreads to the labor market and more significant disruptions in economic development begin, then the ECB will be forced to react and not wait for the middle of the year.

– For example, is it possible that Lithuanian residents will not feel the consequences?

– It seems so. If, as I mentioned, we do not transfer tensions and problems to the energy market, to the oil market, which directly has a very wide impact only on the pricing of goods and services, we should not feel the observed risks in terms of inflation.

On the other hand, when it comes to Lithuania’s economy, disruptions in the logistics channels between Europe and the Far East are somewhat in our favor. Let’s remember the circumstances of the pandemic, when due to quarantine and various restrictions, the ports were closed and the supply network was broken, this opened up a lot of opportunities for the manufacturers of our industry.

The manufacturer has exploited those niches and if the current situation lasts for a long enough time, it may be a favorable circumstance for our exporters.

– When we talk about the other side, who should be most interested in ending the disagreement as soon as possible. Which of those countries will really feel the effects?

– Unequivocally, apparently, Egypt should be interested, because the Suez Canal is very necessary for the economy of this country, very important for public finances. There are also export companies from the Far East interested in their goods reaching the rich markets of Western Europe: Northern Europe and, accordingly, those companies that import intermediate consumption products from the Far East – they also need components.

But as I said, the situation is softer, there are enough stocks and there is not the tension of a surge in demand that we saw during the pandemic, when sellers met a sudden rebound in demand with half-empty warehouses and this caused an inflationary shock.