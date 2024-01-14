You can buy the cheapest 4K monitor for just 3990 CZK. You will appreciate this Samsung in the office and for movies – Živě.cz

#buy #cheapest #monitor #CZK #Samsung #office #movies #Živě.cz

The most affordable current 4K monitor is Samsung ViewFinity S27A700. It normally costs over seven thousand, in CZC the price has now dropped to CZK 4,990. You can’t buy anything like it cheaper. Revived: During the weekend, CZC lowered the price to CZK 3,990. No other 4K monitor has ever been cheaper.

This renders a resolution of 3840 × 2160 px on a 27″ diagonal, which ensures a nice fine font for office work and a sharper image when watching movies. Samsung uses an IPS-type panel with a frequency of 60 Hz and a non-flickering backlight with a brightness of up to 300 nits. It also supports 10-bit colors and HDR, but in cheap monitors the function for displaying a high dynamic range is limited.

Gamers should avoid this Samsung. The 5 ms response disqualifies the monitor in the eyes of fans of fast shooters. The lack of FreeSync for synchronizing the frame rate of the game and the display frequency of the monitor freezes even more. Here, in short, it will be 60 Hz and that’s it.

The investigation was also reflected in the equipment. The stand only allows the monitor to be tilted. However, you can remove it and use an alternative thanks to the VESA holder. Samsung connects to the computer via HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.2. There is also a headphone output. There is even USB 3.0 at the back, but it is only a service port for firmware updates, it has no practical function for the user.

What to watch out for? Some users complain about high-frequency whistling in older reviews of CZC, but the store itself claims that it was a problem with the units of pieces and that it has not had any complaints of this type in the last year.

This monitor has interesting competition even in its own series. Model Samsung U28R550 it is in Alga for 5390 CZK. Also 4K IPS, but with a larger 28″ screen, one more HDMI and, most importantly, FreeSync. And it is sold for CZK 5,490 LG 27UL550Pwhich has a 27″ 4K IPS panel with FreeSync and a better stand with the ability to turn the monitor vertically and adjust the height.

