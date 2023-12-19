You can create a small vegetable garden on the balcony if you do this: very useful advice, lots of joy and satisfaction

Thinking of a balcony vegetable garden might seem like an impossible task, due to the small spaces and also inexperience: however, there is a way to create it

In reality, more and more people are adopting this method which offers many advantages and also a lot of satisfaction. Seeing the seedlings grow and then bear fruit is a priceless emotion, and let’s not forget the “health” issue.

Today the vegetables we buy at the supermarket come from intensive cultivation, often carried out outside Italy, and who knows with what chemical substances adopted to eliminate parasites. Europe, just recently, extended the permits to use Glyphosate, a herbicide on which studies have been carried out for years, studies which have demonstrated the damage it can do to the body.

Among other things, starting to grow a vegetable garden on your own also leads to savings; with current inflation even the simplest vegetables, which could have a fair price, cost a lot and it is no longer tolerable to throw money away, literally.

Garden on the balcony, try it, it’s really easy and once you start you won’t stop

You don’t need to have a piece of land to start growing vegetables. With very few seedlings, absolutely satisfactory quantities are produced for an average family of 4 people, and among other things the easiest plants to grow are those that we usually bring to the table.

Let’s talk about tomatoes, lettuce or salads in general, peppers, chives, aubergines and even spinach, and obviously all the aromatic herbs such as basil, sage and rosemary. We can buy the seedlings in nurseries or specialized shops, but with a little more courage you can also produce the seeds yourself and replant them the following year.

There are many vegetables that also grow well on the balcony – biopianeta.it

But let’s start with the basics: first we must make the balcony a suitable place for plant growth. It is essential that it is exposed to the sun and that it is not exposed to strong winds. We should also avoid placing plants near flue, stove or air conditioner exhausts, because the hot jets would dry them out.

Then all that remains is arrange vases that are large enough and have holes to drain the water. Soil is also easily found in supermarkets. We must remember that tomatoes need a good amount of soil, while salad can be grown in shallow pots. Once the seedlings have been planted, all we have to do is water them and care for them according to their needs. There are lots of tutorials online and even seeds of particularly resistant plants.

Some, like tomatoes, will have to be held up by support structures, as will cucumbers, but aubergines and peppers remain small in size and therefore no supports are needed.

Seeing is believing, making a vegetable garden on the balcony is much easier than it might seem, and you can only gain from it, even in a good mood.

