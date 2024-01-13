You can make it right away, at the lowest cost, without effort, and with a wonderful taste

#lowest #cost #effort #wonderful #taste

Hejazia is one of the most famous sweets that the Egyptian city of Alexandria is famous for. It is one of the most delicious sweets that can be eaten in the winter because it helps warm the body because it contains cinnamon. Therefore, serve Hegazia Alexandrian with a cup of warm tea to your family members on winter nights and enjoy the warmth.

Ingredients for preparing Hijazi Alexandrian

A cup and a half of fine semolina flour.

A cup and a half of fine white flour.

A cup to a quarter of melted ghee.

Half a cup of white sugar.

Half a cup of warm milk.

A tablespoon of instant yeast.

To stuff the Hijazia Alexandrian, we need:

Half a cup of fine semolina flour.

Half a cup of white sugar.

2 tablespoons of fine cinnamon.

3 tablespoons of water.

How to prepare Hijazi Alexandrian