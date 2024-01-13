You can make it right away, at the lowest cost, without effort, and with a wonderful taste

#lowest #cost #effort #wonderful #taste
Hejazia is one of the most famous sweets that the Egyptian city of Alexandria is famous for. It is one of the most delicious sweets that can be eaten in the winter because it helps warm the body because it contains cinnamon. Therefore, serve Hegazia Alexandrian with a cup of warm tea to your family members on winter nights and enjoy the warmth.
Ingredients for preparing Hijazi Alexandrian
- A cup and a half of fine semolina flour.
- A cup and a half of fine white flour.
- A cup to a quarter of melted ghee.
- Half a cup of white sugar.
- Half a cup of warm milk.
- A tablespoon of instant yeast.
To stuff the Hijazia Alexandrian, we need:
- Half a cup of fine semolina flour.
- Half a cup of white sugar.
- 2 tablespoons of fine cinnamon.
- 3 tablespoons of water.
How to prepare Hijazi Alexandrian
- We bring a deep bowl in which we add semolina flour and white flour and mix them well.
- Then we add the melted ghee and mix them well until the ingredients combine.
- After that, we bring a small bowl and add the warm milk.
- Then we add white sugar and instant yeast and mix them well.
- Then we gradually add the milk mixture to the flour and ghee mixture.
- We knead well until we obtain a consistent and soft dough consistency.
- Then we cover the dough well and leave it in a dry, warm place to rest for half an hour.
- In the meantime, we are preparing the Hijazi Alexandrian filling, and we bring a deep bowl in which we add white sugar.
- Then we add fine semolina flour and fine cinnamon, then mix them well.
- After that, we gradually add water while stirring the filling well until we obtain a mixture that resembles wet sand.
- We divide the dough into two parts, then take two sheets of butter and spread part of the dough between them.
- Then we bring a tray, grease it with a little ghee, and put the dough in it, making edges of the dough inside the tray.
- After that, we add the filling and distribute it well inside the tray.
- We spread the other part of the dough between two sheets of butter, then place it on top of the filling and close it well.
- Then we cut the Hijazia as desired and make holes in it with a fork.
- After that, we put the Hijazia into a preheated oven at a temperature of 180 degrees Celsius.
- We leave the hijazia in the oven for thirty minutes until it takes on a golden color on top, then we take it out and leave it to cool a little, then serve.