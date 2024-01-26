You can now finally shift gears and drag race yourself in GTA 5

If you feel while playing Need for Speed: Underground 2 didn’t feel like Dominic Toretto or Brian O’Conner, then you’re lying. We have many good memories of the virtual street races and still hope every day for an official remake. Before then, you can finally get started with drag racing in a certain eleven-year-old game. Not only that: from now on you can also switch on yourself GTA 5.

However, switching gears yourself is limited. You can only use it in the drag races created by Rockstar GTA 5. So we are not allowed to cruise on the highway in an open lobby and choose the gear ourselves. In addition, you can hear the gear changes, but there is no audio clip of an engine tapping the rev limiter. This means you can’t switch by ear, which is quite a disappointment.

What partly makes up for that is the way Rockstar builds the drag race. Before the start you have to do a burnout. The better you warm up the rear tires, the better your start will be. In addition, you can use NOS and you can turn on traffic, which provides extra authenticity F&F/NFS feeling. All in all, the update is a good reason to GTAclan and restart the classic game.

This is what drag racing and shifting gears look like GTA 5 out

