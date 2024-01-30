You can prevent the rapidly increasing bowel cancer with simple measures

#prevent #rapidly #increasing #bowel #cancer #simple #measures

Cancer, one of the biggest problems of humanity, threatens human life. Experts state that it is possible to protect against bowel cancer, which is increasing very rapidly. Getting rid of bad habits, especially alcohol, which is prohibited by religion, also means saving the risk of developing bowel cancer.

Stay away from smoking

According to experts in the field, bowel cancer is seriously associated with smoking. People with a smoking habit are more likely to develop polyps (small tissue growths in the intestine) in their intestines and have a risk of turning into cancer if not checked regularly.

Every cigarette smoked increases the risk of bowel cancer.

Alcohol causes great harm

Just like smoking, drinking any amount of haram alcohol increases the risk of cancer, including bowel cancer.

You can protect your cells by staying away from haram alcohol. Thus, you can also reduce the risk of cancer.

Studies have found that the more alcohol consumed, the higher the risk of developing cancer.

Consume fiber-rich foods

More than 90 percent of people over the age of 18 do not consume enough fiber foods in their diet. Fibrous foods are very important to keep the intestines and important microbiomes (The number of microbiota bacteria is 10 times more than the number of our own cells. The genetic material that the microbiota has is called microbiome.) healthy. Consuming foods rich in fiber also provides great protection against colon cancer, which is a type of bowel cancer. You can also reduce the risk of colon cancer by consuming fibrous foods.

To keep the intestines, which are our second brain, healthy and functioning, make sure to consume foods such as hazelnuts, cauliflower, broccoli, barley, fruit, beans, peas and oats almost every day.

Stay away from processed foods

Avoid consuming processed foods such as red meat as much as possible, there is strong suspicion and evidence that they increase the risk of bowel cancer.

Not consuming red meat too often may be a solution. It is ideal to eat less than 500 grams of cooked red meat in a week, but stay away from processed meats. It is possible to get the protein you can get from red meat from fish and chicken. In fact, it may be more beneficial to consume legumes such as beans and lentils.

Maintain your weight

Expert researchers in the field state that there is a connection between bowel cancer and the disease of our age, obesity.

Avoid diets that are too fast and shock, as these diets may cause undesirable results by causing the body to weaken.

The best way to lose weight is with a healthy diet and exercise.