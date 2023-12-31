You can receive a fine of 60,000 lei for a minor offence. New provision in the Fiscal Code

#receive #fine #lei #minor #offence #provision #Fiscal #Code

A provision introduced in the Fiscal Code can bring you a fine of 60,000 lei and confiscation of assets.

According to a new definition introduced in the Fiscal Code, any activity that is not organized according to the law is an illegal activity.

“Unorganized activity according to the law is also if, for example, you have not updated your CAEN code at the Commerce register, if you have not updated the registered office, etc.

If an activity is considered to be illegal, for the first violation, the fine is 30,000 lei and all assets used in the illegal activity, resulting from the illegal activity or held within the illegal activity are confiscated.

For the second violation, the fine is 60,000 lei and the assets are confiscated,” explained fiscal consultant Mădălina Ion, informs newsweek.ro.

New provision in the Fiscal Code. Illegal activity

New definition: unauthorized economic activities are those that are not organized according to legal provisions, plus the activity with goods that are not accompanied by provenance documents.

FINES

– 30,000 lei (for the first violation) + confiscation of the goods intended/resulted/used
– 60,000 lei (for the second violation in 12 months) + confiscation + suspension of activity for a maximum of 15 days.

Read also: The fines for illegal parking are increasing, from January 1, 2024. How much will an undisciplined Romanian driver pay

Also Read:  Flemish variant of Serious Request yields almost 8.8 million euros | Media

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Eurostar: traffic resumes this Sunday after the cancellation of many trains on Saturday – TF1 INFO
Eurostar: traffic resumes this Sunday after the cancellation of many trains on Saturday – TF1 INFO
Posted on
Palestinian Brothers and Sisters Tortured by Israeli Soldiers, Reveal IDF Atrocities, Urinated on and Burned
Palestinian Brothers and Sisters Tortured by Israeli Soldiers, Reveal IDF Atrocities, Urinated on and Burned
Posted on
Marital duties, what really are the obligations of husband and wife
Marital duties, what really are the obligations of husband and wife
Posted on
A spectacular shooting star is expected at the beginning of January
A spectacular shooting star is expected at the beginning of January
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News