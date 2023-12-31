You can receive a fine of 60,000 lei for a minor offence. New provision in the Fiscal Code

#receive #fine #lei #minor #offence #provision #Fiscal #Code

A provision introduced in the Fiscal Code can bring you a fine of 60,000 lei and confiscation of assets.

According to a new definition introduced in the Fiscal Code, any activity that is not organized according to the law is an illegal activity.

“Unorganized activity according to the law is also if, for example, you have not updated your CAEN code at the Commerce register, if you have not updated the registered office, etc.

If an activity is considered to be illegal, for the first violation, the fine is 30,000 lei and all assets used in the illegal activity, resulting from the illegal activity or held within the illegal activity are confiscated.

For the second violation, the fine is 60,000 lei and the assets are confiscated,” explained fiscal consultant Mădălina Ion, informs newsweek.ro.

New provision in the Fiscal Code. Illegal activity

New definition: unauthorized economic activities are those that are not organized according to legal provisions, plus the activity with goods that are not accompanied by provenance documents.

FINES

– 30,000 lei (for the first violation) + confiscation of the goods intended/resulted/used

– 60,000 lei (for the second violation in 12 months) + confiscation + suspension of activity for a maximum of 15 days.

