you can try the game for free

Has ‘Fae Farm’ been on your wishlist for a long time, but are you still unsure whether you should buy it because of the hefty price tag? Then we have good news, because a demo of the game is now available! This way you can try it for free first.

‘Fae Farm’ was finally released in September after months of waiting, and was downloaded en masse by long-awaited fans. There is even an update already out. But the game is not nearly as popular as the big names such as ‘Sims’ or ‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’, probably because it is simply less known. In addition, opinions among players online are divided and the game has a hefty price tag…

Still, the game – as you can read in the review by our editor Ysaline – is certainly worth a try. And now you can do just that, because there is good news. There is finally a demo available for ‘Fae Farm’. This allows you to play the game for free and if you like it, you can continue your progress once you’ve purchased the game.

Magic

In ‘Fae Farm’ you build your own life in the enchanting world of Azoria with the help of magic. Along the way, you’ll meet other characters, farm, build deep relationships, and discover new ways to use magic. You even get wings and the cutest animals! The aim of the game is to unravel the secrets of the island and restore the world. PS the game also has good co-op, so you can play with a friend.

Download the free demo here.

