You can win a lot with it, but the risk is also high: investing in crypto gaming is still risky

#win #lot #risk #high #investing #crypto #gaming #risky

In the last five years since crypto gaming began to gain more attention, more than 2,800 web3 games have been launched, but three-quarters of them have closed within just a few months.

After the success of CryptoKitties in 2017, Play to Earn (P2E), i.e. making money with games, became a popular crypto market narrative. As a result, the development of 422 crypto games started in 2018, but the majority of them, 307, failed and became inactive in the first year.

In Crypto Kitties, players can breed, collect and sell virtual cats

Interest then waned. In the 2019-2020 period, only 244 crypto games were launched, but their failure rate increased even further and exceeded 94% in both years.

In 2021, the sector came back to life. Fresh capital flowed into the sector as a result of bitcoin rising and hitting new highs. It was probably only due to this that the projects started at that time took a little longer than the others and only 46% reported bankruptcy in the first year

In 2022, everything is back to normal. The number of failed web3 games doubled (742) and this was the first year when more games failed than were launched in that year. Their ratio reached 107%.

According to the latest data from the end of November, 509 web3 games became inactive in 2023, which represented 70% of the games launched last year.

Number of starting and entering crypto games

Coingecko, which presented the above data, considered a game to have failed if, according to the statistics that can be measured on the blockchain, the number of wallets/players contacting it, based on a 14-day average, showed a decline of at least 99% compared to the peak.

One of the better-known new-generation crypto games, Gods Unchained, which is also currently promoted by Amazon, is also struggling. According to statistics, practically no one plays it, but even at the peak of interest, it moved only 950 players.



Despite the setbacks, billions continue to flow into the cryptocurrencies and NFTs of fledgling crypto gaming projects, which is not surprising. If one hits, it can bring huge profits to investors. An example of this was Axie Infinity, which was even in the mainstream media in 2021, and had more than 500,000 active players in the Philippines alone.

In a few months, it rose from 50 cents to 160 dollars, and the token of the most successful crypto game so far could bring early investors a return of up to 300 times.

Axie’s brilliance was finally ended by the game economy collapsing due to its unsustainability, and then one of the biggest hacks in crypto history, costing more than half a billion dollars.

The team did not give up, they are currently working on renewing Axie. The version called Origins can be played for free without cryptocurrency.

The lack of interest in new games can be observed not only in the crypto world. The metaverse developed by Facebook from 36 billion dollars has an average of only 900 users, which can be considered a failure compared to the company’s customer base of several billion people.

This is what life looks like in the Facebook metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, still believes that the metaverse is on the verge of enormous growth, and so do crypto game developers. Although they will probably be right due to the digitalization that is increasingly enmeshed in our everyday life, as the examples above show, even despite the opportunities inherent in them, there are risks involved in investing in crypto gaming.

But in order not only to mention the negative examples, we also highlight the currently most popular representatives of the sector. More than 600,000 wallets interact with the 20 most active crypto games (listed at the bottom of the image) every day. (This does not necessarily mean the same number of players, because there may be those who play with multiple wallets, or even deploy bots to mine even more crypto-money from the given game.)

The most popular types of crypto games are agricultural “farm simulators” and various card games, while the least number of users are attracted to shooting and strategy games.

More news and interesting things on our Discord channel and on Youtube.