You can’t buy the Apple Vision Pro without an iPhone with Face ID. The reason is surprisingly simple – SMARTmania.cz

  • How to choose the right size of Apple Vision Pro? Through Face ID on iPhone or iPad
  • This is how Apple will determine which component sizes to send you during an online purchase
  • Pre-orders will go live in the US this Friday, January 19th

Glasses for augmented reality Apple Vision Pro aroused not only enthusiastic reactions, but also a wave of skepticism last year. Which group will be right will be revealed next month, when the headset officially goes on sale in the United States. With the launch approaching, users are gearing up for the launch of pre-orders on January 19. Since this is a brand new product, the ordering process will be slightly different from an iPhone or Mac. This time, the Apple Store app will use facial scanning to determine and pre-order the correct size of Vision Pro components. This allows you to order a headset with components tailored exactly to you.

Apple will find out the exact measurements thanks to Face ID

According to code found by MacRumors’ Aaron Perris, the Apple Store app will use facial scanning to inform customers of the correct sizes of Vision Pro components to order. The Vision Pro needs an appropriately sized light seal and headband to function properly. “You can scan your face to determine the size of the Apple Vision Pro,” it stands in the code in the Apple Store app.

Apple already uses the Head Measure and Fit app to help developers testing Vision Pro devices find the right sizes, so it looks like a similar feature will be built right into the App Store. The seals and headbands come in multiple sizes, and the ability to use scanning to determine size suggests customers won’t have to visit an Apple retail store to find the right fit. A facial scan will likely be part of the online ordering process for the Vision Pro device.

The Vision Pro headset will come with both a braided Solo strap and a Dual Loop version that has a second strap over the head to distribute the weight more evenly. The package also includes a light seal and two Light Seal pads. Customers in the US who need ZEISS prescription lenses will be able to import diopter data from the Health app, or can of course add it manually during ordering. The code also suggests that the Vision Pro will be personalized through engraving, but it’s not clear where that might be placed.

Price and availability

The Apple Vision Pro will only be available for pre-order in the US starting January 19. The start of sales itself is scheduled for February 2. The price was set at USD 3,499 for the 256GB variant (roughly CZK 79,000 without VAT).

More Interesting News