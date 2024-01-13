“You can’t hesitate”: D. Tusk promises to change Poland’s position regarding Ukraine

#hesitate #Tusk #promises #change #Polands #position #Ukraine

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

According to D. Tusk, the Polish party “Law and Justice” tried to win the elections by taking advantage of the situation in Ukraine. The politician told TVN24 that there will be no such precedents during his tenure.

/Scanpix photo/Elections in Poland

“When it comes to war, we, like the rest of the Western world, can have no doubts here,” he explained.

D. Tusk said that Ukraine, by detaining Russia, allows Poland to feel relatively safe, so Warsaw will oppose any discrediting statements about aid to Ukraine in the future. Now D. Tusk, as Prime Minister, is already expressing the relevant position of Poland to other partners of the European Union.

“Scanpix”/AP photo/Opposition protests in Poland

The politician believes that Europe should invest more in armaments and defence, given that Russia has successfully reoriented its economy to a “military base”.

The politician also emphasized that the Russian army may decide to expand the war and attack one of the European countries in the next few years. From a strategic point of view, Europe is one of Russia’s targets. D. Tusk believes that the aggressor will increase its weapons production, and in the event that the advantage becomes obvious, it will start a war against Europe.

AP/Scanpix/Party Civic Platform leader Donald Tusk

Taking this into account, the politician together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radoslaw Sikorski, prepared an appeal to NATO.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$