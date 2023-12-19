You can’t sit next to Monica Lovinescu without letting go of Bălăceanu Stolnici. Was Tudor Chirilă wrong?

#sit #Monica #Lovinescu #letting #Bălăceanu #Stolnici #Tudor #Chirilă #wrong

Did Tudor Chirilă miss the significance of this unique moment for the social memory of a Romania usurped in so many ways by the descendants of the communist nomenclature and Security? Is it appropriate to talk now about Bălăceanu Stolnici, talking about Monica Lovinescu and Virgil Ierunca?

If he came to the inauguration of the monument dedicated not to individuals, but to human lives that, without any hesitation, remained morally intact and intellectually generous from one end to the other, then he had to let go of one of those who they made possible the major evil that killed Monica Lovinescu’s mother and her country. But this is a gesture, uncomfortable, it’s true, that must be done openly and said out loud. As was Tudor Chirilă’s revolt.

Is Raluca Turcan the one in a position to make such a gesture?

The governing coalition distributed her, following the portfolio distribution algorithm, to the position of Minister of Culture, without any great cultural achievement supporting her. Nor is it guilty of great blunders or crimes against culture. It’s just that this lukewarmness, this irrelevance in office are the most damaging, in moments that demand presence and moral legitimacy.

One such moment was the inauguration of the monument that celebrates the biographies of Monica Lovinescu and that of Virgil Ierunca, allowing us to recognize ourselves in it, like a kind of mirror that sends back more than it received.

The ensemble represents Monica Lovinescu and Virgil Ierunca face to face, free and thus responsible for preserving this formidable freedom, and we only have to read Monica Lovinescu’s diaries to see the exceptional freedom that the two took for their social memory, and next to them, like a specter, are represented four harpies, four figures of evil that infested Romania during the communist dictatorship.

One of these is Constantin Bălăceanu-Stolnici, who became in communism the pattern of treason carried to perfection, out of ambition, opportunism or other rewards, and at the same time the pattern of the acrobat with a coat of arms in post-communism, celebrated by the Romanian Academy for all this, until his death, at over 100 years of life.

Constantin Bălăceanu Stolnici is directly linked to the evil that Monica Lovinescu and Virgil Ierunca tirelessly denounced, even at unimaginable personal costs. Neculai Constantin Munteanu says it: in charge of the Free Europe file, Bălăceanu Stolnici is the one who gave the Security the sketch of Vlad Georgescu’s home, the director of Free Europe.

A colossal character in the evil that he can present as noble, therefore an agent of a perverted good, to which only the privileged have access. Upon his death, one of the most prolific casters, according to CNSAS, was honored by the PNL, the party of which the Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, is a member.

The major problem, therefore, is not that of Bălăceanu Stolnici’s path as an evil character in communism, but the role in which he was left to unfold after the fall of communism, that of a nobleman who can, lo and behold, rewrite the lives of those he destroyed them, presenting himself now as a liberal boyar.

In the novel by the Bulgarian writer Gheorghi Gospodinov, translated to Anansi (Pandora M) with the title The refuge of time, this perversion of the good that the ex-securists practice, in democracy, in the maximum version, appears. The old security guard’s current victim, 30 years after communism had officially fallen, was a man suffering from amnesia, and the only one who could tell his life story was he, the former security guard who was tracking him and who knew everything about him: how dressed, as he walked in the morning, a little stooped, who was the woman who had loved him so much.

As if the victors who tell history are them, the security guards. This was the role of Bălăceanu Stolnici, to compromise the memory even after the odious evil that had made him privileged, again according to the CNSAS evidence, disappeared.

But what could Raluca Turcan do?

Receiving the invitation to participate, as Minister of Culture, Mrs. Turcan had two big options: to thank and send a message, perhaps better than the speech she gave at the inauguration and to participate, but in the speech to take advantage of the chance to condemn the older complicities of the PNL with the molder Bălăceanu Stolnici, whose real role was so bad that he had a place among the four harpies.

It doesn’t matter that Raluca Turcan listened to Free Europe, if today, when he could have made the delimitation gesture towards one of those who had the mission to harm the people of Free Europe, he doesn’t. Especially since Gabriel Liiceanu did not dodge, he never did, and it was clear that one of the four characters who were guilty of overseeing Free Europe is Bălăceanu Stolnici, whose centenary the Romanian Academy celebrated.

Raluca Turcan’s mission was ungrateful and perhaps she feels it as unfair, because why should she be the one to account for the PNL’s sin of worshiping a turner?

Sometimes even ministers with portfolios considered less politically heavy come to the fore and are seen.

The second question is, did Tudor Chirilă make a mistake by rebelling and shouting at Minister Turcan, at the statuary group? Did he miss the significance of this unique moment for the social memory of a Romania usurped in so many ways by the descendants of the communist nomenclature and Security? Is it appropriate to talk now about Bălăceanu Stolnici, talking about Monica Lovinescu and Virgil Ierunca? Do we not thus tarnish their memory?

On the contrary, I would say, the fact that all this colossal effort made by Gabriel Liiceanu in the last year, which returned Monica Lovinescu to that Romania where her mother had not yet been killed so monstrously, terribly, unimaginably by the people of the dictatorship communists, can make the truth be told and told, is the greatest benefit, one that does Monica Lovinescu justice in the strongest possible way, making her continue to work for the truth, as if speaking, always and always, to Free Europe.