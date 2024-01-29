You have achieved second place!

#achieved #place

Princess Leonor has once again surprised us with her skills, but this time in the sporting field. And the monarch has participated in a fencing competition in Murcia with the Zaragoza Military Academy. Together with her team, she has achieved second place in the competition.

The young woman has posed proudly with the medal on the podium and we have seen her relaxed and enjoying the competition. There is no doubt that the princess is completely integrated and comfortable with her companions.

The passion for fencing runs in the family, as it is the favorite sport of King Felipe VI. However, it is not the first time we see Leonor doing sports. The princess skis, she plays paddle tennis and tennis and will soon participate in a volleyball tournament.

There is nothing that can resist Leonor who, soon, will also face a new period of instruction within the military training she is receiving and which began last August, thus following in her father’s footsteps.

With the coming of age, moreover, have come more responsibilities for the monarch who has presided over her first Military Easter, an image that remains for history.

She did so dressed in the uniform of a lady cadet, a title she received in September 2023.