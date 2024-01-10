You have to wait for ice in Switzerland / Day

#wait #ice #Switzerland #Day

The leading pilot of Latvian bobsled, Emīls Cipulis, is in a mood of pleasant emotions for the second half of the season. Having won the bronze medal of the European Championship in Eagles, the four piloted by him went on a Christmas break, but the World Cup season will resume in St. Moritz, where the silver of the World Championship was poured a year ago. “The season can be divided into two parts. In the first half, there were relatively simpler and calmer tracks, but in the second, a proper merry-go-round starts and becomes more and more difficult. At the end, there will be Sigulda, Altenberg, Vinterberg and then the finale in Lake Placid,” our bobsleigh player is ready for the challenges of the coming months.

Arriving in Switzerland at the end of last week, the Latvian team received an unpleasant surprise. “We didn’t get ice, so these two days we have lived a little too much here. Nothing to do, we worked more on physical readiness,” Cipulis clapped his hands. Several teams, which arrived a few days earlier, had already reached the St. Moritz circuit the previous week, which is completely rebuilt every season, so there is no shortage of nuances that change from year to year.

Read the whole article in newspapers Day in the issue of Wednesday, January 10! If you want to continue reading the newspaper in printed form, you can subscribe to it

%09%0D%0A%09%09%09