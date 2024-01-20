You need to eat more of this fruit to keep your blood pressure in order

#eat #fruit #blood #pressure #order

A popular component of the Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk of high blood pressure by almost 40 percent, according to recent research.

In order to avoid drug treatment, it is worthwhile not only with sports, but with with a diet that serves our health also ensure that our blood pressure does not swing in extreme directions. Several studies have shown that a restriction of sodium intake and consuming one teaspoon less salt per day can already lower blood pressure. And recently, a new research has revealed which one is a a fruit that we should eat a little more of in order to keep our blood pressure in order.

The more we eat of it, the better

The Mediterranean diet has long been one of the world’s as your healthiest diet are mentioned. In addition, one of its main ingredients, which is consumed by many people in all parts of the world, can lower blood pressure without medication.

Doctors were wondering which fruit has blood pressure-lowering effects Kathrin Ziegler / Getty Images Hungary

In a study published last November, which included the results of several studies, scientists were curious about whether it can, and if so, how it can reduce blood pressure with tomatoes. One of the studies used came from a dietary experiment in Spain, during which more than seven thousand men and women between the ages of 55 and 80 were examined. Due to their age and health, they were all at high risk for chronic disease. In fact, more than 80 percent were already considered hypertensive at the start of the study.

At the time of the study, the systolic and diastolic changes in blood pressure were monitored in relation to the amount of tomatoes consumed by the participants.

These values ​​were recorded at the start of the study, one year and three years later. The participants were grouped according to the amount of tomatoes they ate, the least 44 gramm under, and most 110 gramm daily consumption was above The latter was equivalent to a large tomato.

It is also effective in prevention

The three-year research proved that the benefits of tomato consumption on blood pressure were mostly enjoyed by those who consumed the most of the fruit. Tomatoes are not only used to control blood pressure, but also it is also excellent for preventing hypertension. Those who did not have blood pressure problems were 36 percent less likely to develop the disease if they regularly ate tomatoes. That was about the equivalent of one large tomato a day, but half a tomato per day is enough was to make people with less high blood pressure feel better.

Even half a tomato a day is enough to prevent blood pressure fluctuations John Rensten / Getty Images Hungary

But people with stage 2 and stage 3 hypertension they no longer experienced the same the positive effect with increased tomato consumption.

According to doctors, the effectiveness of the fruit depends on age, how long the blood pressure problem has existed, and how hard the walls of the arteries have become.

It should also be noted in relation to higher tomato consumption that fruit eaters in general they made healthier and more conscious decisions regarding lifestyle. Thanks to they lost weight, since they took in fewer calories, less coffee and alcohol, and overall, they consumed more fruits and vegetables, which, in addition to improving their overall health, also had a beneficial effect on their blood pressure problems.

