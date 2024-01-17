You only have until the end of the month to submit Model Declaration 44 – Executive Digest

#month #submit #Model #Declaration #Executive #Digest

Owners of rented properties who are exempt from issuing an electronic rent receipt must submit the Model 44 Declaration to the Tax Authorities for IRS purposes by the end of the month, recalled the Tax Authority (AT), which stressed that “communication with the identification of income received must be made during the month of January on the Finance Portal”. You can consult the video published here.

Model Declaration 44 is intended to communicate all amounts received from tenants for the payment of rent relating to:

– Lease;

– Sub-surrender;

– Assignment of use of the building or part of it, other than leasing;

– Rental of machinery and real estate installed in the leased property.

You can fulfill this obligation:

– lessors and sublessors (landlords),

– respective spouses, when the marriage regime is general communion or community of acquired,

– heirs of undivided inheritances whose receipts were issued on paper as they are covered by the exemption from issuing electronic income receipts.

IRS taxpayers, holders of property income who, cumulatively:

– do not have or are obliged to have an electronic mailbox;

– have not received income from IRS category F in the previous year of more than €838.44 or, having not received any income from that category in that year, expect that in the year in question they will not receive income of more than that amount amount;

– IRS category F income holders who on December 31st of the previous year were aged 65 or over;

– rents relating to contracts covered by the Rural Lease Regime.