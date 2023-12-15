«You pay 148 million dollars, you defamed two officials for the 2020 elections» – Corriere.it

#pay #million #dollars #defamed #officials #elections #Corriere.it

A federal jury has ordered Rudolph Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, to pay more than $148 million to two Georgia election officials in 2020.

The payment, according to the court, is necessary after Giuliani has effectively “destroyed their reputations and caused them extreme emotional distress” by spreading “unfounded lies and conspiracy theories” according to which the two – Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss – they had tried to steal Trump’s victory by falsifying the outcome of the vote.

Freeman and Moss, who are mother and daughter, described during the trial how their lives were turned upside down after December 3, 2020, when Giuliani first blamed them for attempting to change the outcome of the Georgia elections in Trump’s disfavor. According to what they testified, the two officials were subjected to racist insults and violent threats.

Giuliani, who was also mayor of New York, had already been found guilty of defamation months ago: the jury now only had to determine the extent of the damages. The two women had asked for compensation far lower than that established by the jury: 47 million dollars.

Giuliani defined the amount of compensation as “absurd” and has already announced that he “will certainly appeal” against the decision. “The absurdity of the figure underlines the absurdity of the entire procedure,” he said.

Joseph Sibley, Giuliani’s lawyer, had acknowledged in the courtroom that his client had caused damage to the two officials, but had defined the potential effect represented by a compensation of 47 million as “catastrophic”.