“You put 3-4 drops, because it’s very strong. Anyone who can bear to drink tea from it, it’s wonderful”

A particularly aromatic and very tasty spice, used in the kitchen, could also be useful to those who cough badly, recommends bioenergotherapist Lidia Fecioru.

Whether we use it as a tincture, put in tea, or even thyme tea, this spice comes in handy for those who can’t stop coughing during this period.

Also, those who can bear it can also inhale with thyme, to calm the cough, says Lidia Fecioru.

For those who do not have thyme tincture, it can be prepared at home or bought from the store.

“I thought of a treatment for coughs, because during this period so many people have colds and are dealing with coughs.

Thyme is very good. There are several thyme tincture recipes on the Internet or we can even find it in the attic.

Lidia Fecioru: “Put 3-4 drops of thyme tincture, no more, because it’s strong”

Put about 3-4 drops of thyme tincture in a glass of tea, no more, because it is quite strong.

Who can bear to drink even thyme tea is wonderful. Thyme can also be inhaled. It’s great for coughs.

I don’t have thyme tincture, but I make thyme tea at home”, recommended bioenergotherapist Lidia Fecioru, on Saturday, on the show Hidden truthsfrom the 3rd antenna.

If the cough persists for several days, it is recommended to contact the family doctor.