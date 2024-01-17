#put #meat #machine #television

Dănuț Andruș, one of the leaders of the protesting farmers, who are campaigning for the continuation of the demonstrations and blocking the roads, left the show “Sinteza Zilei”, moderated by Mihai Gâdea, on Tuesday evening, on Antena 3, after images of the participating farmer were shown on the set on the entertainment show iUmor.

During the entertainment show, Andruș had been ridiculed because of the confusing and incoherent messages he was trying to convey, after repeating several times that “you don’t make jokes about family and God”.

“I withdraw if you put me in the meat machine of your television,” he said after viewing the images and left Gâdea’s show.

“Increase the elections”, wished Mirel Curea, present at “Sinteza Zilei”, referring to the protester’s political activity.

He was a PSD candidate for Păltiniș City Hall (Botoșani), and he recently shared on Facebook an event to which he was invited, about “electoral options in 2024” through which the message was conveyed: “We have options. We are voting massively and we are no longer voting for PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR”.

G4Media presented on Tuesday the list of 76 claims of farmers and transporters who continue to protest: From demands on their work to political demands. It is not clear how many protesters support these demands.

