You rent an apartment? There will be a new tax obligation

#rent #apartment #tax #obligation

A source of problems for exempt VAT taxpayers, including those renting real estate (also privately), there will soon be a National e-Invoice System. Many owners of rental properties do not know that they are VAT-exempt taxpayers and that VAT is a completely separate regulation from income tax (lump sum). While settling a lump sum is simple, VAT is a bit more complicated.

As Andrzej Nikończyk, tax advisor and partner at KNDP, explains: the owner renting the apartment is a VAT exempt taxpayer (depending on the purpose of the rental: residential – objective exemption, other – subjective exemption for a small taxpayer up to PLN 200,000 per year). Today, the lack of such awareness is not a problem. VAT exemption means that you do not have to do anything, there are no obligations. However, this will change with the invoice revolution, i.e. the entry into force of the National e-Invoice System. This is the result of the project presented by the Ministry of Finance.

Read also in BUSINESS INSIDER



What will change for taxpayers exempt from VAT, including those renting real estate



Let’s focus first on real estate renters. As we mentioned, today they do not have to settle VAT. As Andrzej Nikończyk reminds, they do not have to register for VAT purposes, but at the request of tenants they are obliged to issue an invoice – regardless of whether the invoice is requested by the consumer or the company. However, the landlord will issue an invoice today without the Tax Identification Number.

The National e-Invoice System will change the situation of landlords and other taxpayers exempt from VAT.

— After changesto fulfill the obligation to issue an invoice at the buyer’s request or voluntarily, the exempt taxpayer will have to obtain a Tax Identification Number (NIP).. Since everyone must take into account that one of the clients will request an invoice (e.g. to settle the expense of renting real estate in the company), they should obtain this NIP – admits Andrzej Nikończyk.

Magdalena Jaworska, tax advisor and partner at Quidea, thinks the same.

— Unfortunately, it turns out that taxpayers exempt from VAT or supplying goods or services exempt from VAT will have to provide their and the buyer’s NIP on the issued invoice. – says Magdalena Jaworska.

That’s not the only problem.

Read also: How to start preparing for KSeF?

Landlords are also recipients of services. Will there be another problem here?



Real estate landlords are also buyers of services, e.g. utilities, i.e. electricity, gas, water, etc. The problem that will arise with KSeF will concern utilities suppliers, and the backfire will be on the landlords., i.e. consumers of electricity, gas and water. Today, in case of doubts whether the purchaser of goods or services is an active or exempt VAT payer, or is purchasing as a consumer, it was possible to issue an invoice. There will be no such freedom in KSeF. Some invoices will be able to be issued in the system, others will not. KSeF will have to issue invoices to active and VAT-exempt taxpayers.

Consumers whereas it will not be possible to issue an invoice to KSeF.

Utility providers will therefore have to determine whether a given buyer (e.g. buying electricity, gas, water for a rented apartment) must issue:

invoice in KSeF (active and VAT-exempt taxpayers),

(active and VAT-exempt taxpayers), invoice outside KSeF (e.g. foreign entities, consumers),

(e.g. foreign entities, consumers), paragon (consumers).

The problem is that they have no way to check it. There is no register of taxpayers exempt from VAT. The question arises how utilities suppliers can determine who is a VAT-exempt taxpayer.

Let’s add one more piece to this puzzle. As Kajetan Kubicz, lawyer, LTCA partner who heads the KSEF Expert team, explains, Currently, taxpayers exempt from VAT do not have a NIP, and the National e-Invoice System will identify taxpayers by their NIP.

The Ministry of Finance’s response to these problems is the proposal that taxpayers exempt from VAT, including real estate renters, should obtain a NIP (Tax Identification Number). Thanks to this:

they will issue invoices with the Tax Identification Number themselves at the buyer’s request,

they will receive invoices with their own Tax Identification Number from utility suppliers.

Importantly, all invoices to and from VAT-exempt taxpayers will be filed with KSeF. As a result, the tax office will be able to check who issued the invoice and who received it using the Tax Identification Number.

How do we know about the proposal of the Ministry of Finance?



The Ministry of Finance presented changes for taxpayers exempt from VAT draft regulation of November 23, 2023, which is intended to amend the regulation on issuing invoices. It is to enter into force on January 1, 2025.which raises another problem (we explain it at the end of the article).

— The Ministry of Finance has noticed the problem of taxpayers exempt from VAT and proposes that from January 2025 they must obtain a Tax Identification Number (NIP), admits Kajetan Kubicz.

What results from the draft regulation



The draft regulation provides that an invoice documenting the supply of goods or provision of tax-exempt services should include, among others:

the number by which the taxpayer is identified for tax purposes,

a number by which the purchaser of goods or services is identified for tax purposes or value added tax under which he received the goods or services.

This means that the invoice documenting a VAT-exempt transaction must include the Tax Identification Number of both the seller and the buyer.

The Ministry of Finance admits in the justification for the project that: until now, it was not necessary to provide the Tax Identification Number on such invoices. However, since in KSeF the taxpayer (seller) and the buyer will be identified by their Tax Identification Number, invoices documenting VAT-exempt sales must also include the Tax Identification Number of the taxpayer and the buyer. Therefore, “the provision in question should have been amended by including this data as required on the invoice.”

As Andrzej Nikończyk emphasizes, the planned changes do not apply only to KSeF invoices, but to all invoices, including paper and consumer ones, which will be outside KSeF.

What does this mean for taxpayers, including property renters?



– The proposed changes therefore mean that In order to fulfill invoicing obligations under KSeF, some entities will have to obtain a NIP number. It is worth remembering this and completing the appropriate formalities before starting invoicing under KSeF. On the other hand, when issuing an e-invoice for a VAT-exempt supply, you will need to ensure that you obtain the NIP numbers of the buyers. – explains Magdalena Jaworska.

Will there also be a problem in the period between July 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025?



Kajetan Kubicz draws attention to one more thing problem. It will be created during the transitional period, i.e. between July 1, 2024 and January 1, 2025, when an active VAT payer obliged to issue an invoice in KSeF may be deprived of such an option due to the lack of the exempt contractor’s NIP.

Let us remind you that KSeF from July 1 this year. will be mandatory for active VAT taxpayers, and exempt only from January 1, 2025. According to Kajetan Kubicz, there will be confusion during the transition period.

Andrzej Nikończyk points out that In order to receive invoices, the exempt taxpayer should obtain the Tax Identification Number before July 1, 2024, otherwise they will not be in the KSeF and may not reach it at all. The seller will not be obliged to send them in any other way.

Is the Ministry of Finance introducing new obligations through the back door?



— To sum up, in the draft regulation, contrary to statutory provisions, the Ministry of Finance introduces the obligation to register a VAT-exempt taxpayer – says Andrzej Nikończyk. If the taxpayer does not obtain the Tax Identification Number, he will not be able to issue an invoice in the manner resulting from the KSeF rules. And the seller may be subject to fiscal penalties if the seller does not provide an invoice.

— In turn, buyers who are exempt taxpayers must also register for VAT (obtain a Tax Identification Number) if they want to receive an invoice. However, instead of changing the regulations and directly forcing registration, the Ministry of Finance is introducing the obligation through the back door – comments Andrzej Nikończyk.

– In my opinion confusion with exempt taxpayers is another argument for equalizing the obligations of active and exempt taxpayers and postponing the date of entry into force of the KSeF for all to January 1, 2025. – says Kajetan Kubicz.

Author: Łukasz Zalewski, journalist of the legal department of Business Insider Polska