You sell a company – 10% bonus from the state

Statutory recognized costs for transactions in shares and units entered into force

The relief will be used when declaring income from 2024.

No waste transfer taxes

People who sell their business or some of their shares or shares in a company will receive an unexpected gift from the treasury. The bonus will be in the amount of 10% of the income tax payable.

From January 1, 2024, changes to the Personal Income Tax Act came into force. They provide that the taxable income from the sale or exchange of shares, units, compensatory instruments, investment bonds and other financial assets, including virtual currencies, as well as from foreign currency trading, will be reduced by 10% of legally recognized expenses.

The text of the law is written in such a way that the income from trading in shares and other financial assets, including virtual currencies, will be reduced by 10% of legally recognized expenses. But the relief can also be used if a person sells his own company, which he has been running for years, or part of the shares or shares he owns.

The taxable income from the sale of shares or units, on which tax is due, is the sum of the profits realized during the year, determined for each specific transaction, reduced by the sum of the losses realized during the year, determined for each specific transaction, the law says. As such, this rule applies not only to trading individual shares of large Bulgarian or international companies, but also if a person sells, for example, 50% of his business. The realized profit from the sale of shares and units is obtained by reducing the sale price by the acquisition price. The law specifically regulates even the case if the shares or shares in a commercial company are acquired through the contribution of some property to the capital of a commercial company. In these cases, the documented acquisition price of the property – the subject of a non-monetary contribution to a commercial company – in the case of the sale of shares and shares received for non-monetary contributions to the company, is considered the acquisition price of the shares or shares.

The change in the taxation regime for the sale of shares of companies came into force from the beginning of 2024. That is, if a person now sells his business, for example for BGN 1 million, he will use the relief in a year by submitting his annual tax return for the proceeds income in 2024. The BGN 1 million received from the sale will be reduced by the costs of acquiring the shares or shares from the company, among which the income received will be reduced by another 10% of legally recognized expenses and on the remaining amount he will have to pay tax of 10%. But if a person sold their business last year, when filing the annual income tax return from 2023, they will not be able to use the relief.

Another change that came into effect from the beginning of 2024 is that tax is no longer due when handing over waste for scrap. Until the end of last year, if a person handed over BGN 100 worth of metal to a recycling company, it withheld 10% tax and gave him only BGN 90. Income from waste collection is now exempt from taxation. In addition, people who hand in items for scrap can now be paid up to BGN 1,200 a year in cash, up from just BGN 100 last year.

How one trades is important

The idea was to have relief for virtual currencies

Tax can be 10% or 15%

When taxing income from virtual currency trading, it is important how systematically a person transacts.

The official motivations of the Ministry of Finance in the adoption by the parliament of 10% legally recognized expenses on transactions in financial assets was that the purpose was to have an incentive for people who have income from trading in virtual currencies to pay their taxes. Because almost no one declared income from transactions with virtual currencies. And people who trade stocks, shares and virtual currencies have costs for commissions and registration in various platforms.

In fact, if a person professionally trades in foreign or virtual currencies, he should not use the new relief of 10% legally recognized expenses and pay 10% tax on the remaining income, but should be taxed as a sole trader (although there is no registration) – to be recognized for all expenses incurred for the activity, which he can prove with documents, and to pay a tax of 15% on the realized profit. Normatively recognized expenses apply to people who realize individual transactions and thus earn money. But if a person systematically starts to trade financial assets with the aim of making a profit and uses a large part of his time for the venture, he is considered to be acting as a trader and accordingly has to pay tax as a trader. The assessment of what the taxation regime should be depends on each specific case.

They have pension insurance

Mushroom pickers pay at least BGN 160 per month for taxes

They must already have health insurance

Mushroom pickers are subject to alternative taxation.

The order of taxing mushroom pickers is completely changing with the changes in tax laws that came into force from the beginning of 2024. Until now, for the income from collecting mushrooms, herbs and fruits, there was a legally recognized expense of 40%, and the rest of the money earned was taxed at 10% tax. But in reality, almost no one paid taxes and insurance on income from mushroom picking.

Therefore, mushroom pickers switch to an alternative tax, which they have to pay even before they start picking mushrooms. The tax for collecting wild mushrooms and fruits (with the exception of medicinal plants) is set at BGN 30 per month. The tax is collected by the state forest enterprises immediately before the issuance of a permit for carrying out the activity of collecting wild mushrooms and fruits.

In addition, mushroom pickers have to pay health and social insurance on half of the minimum wage, which for 2024 is BGN 933. This means that they have to pay insurance on BGN 466.50, giving the money back to the forest enterprises in advance for each month during which they exercise the activity. Mushrooms owe general sickness, old age and death disability benefits of 19.8 percent if born before January 1, 1960, and 14.8 percent if born after December 31, 1959. If born after the beginning of 2060 they also owe 5% on half of the minimum wage for a private universal pension fund. The contribution for health insurance is 8 percent. Thus, in total, they have to pay nearly BGN 130 per month for insurance even before they start picking mushrooms. Adding the tax of BGN 30, they have to pay a total of BGN 160 per month. But the mushroom pickers will be health insured and they will have a pension period.

The relief may also apply retroactively

Farmers without tax for the subsidies received

Discount up to BGN 100,000.

Farmers will not pay tax on subsidies of up to BGN 100,000 per year.

Farmers will reduce their taxable income with the subsidies received, but not by more than BGN 100,000 per year. This is according to changes in the Personal Income Tax Act, which came into force at the beginning of 2024.

In order to use the relief, our country must receive approval from the European Commission. If it is received by April 30, 2024, the relief can also be used for income from 2023. That is, when submitting their annual tax returns for last year’s income, farmers will deduct from their income the received subsidies in the amount of up to 100 thousand BGN And they will pay tax on the subsidies only if they are in a larger amount. This is a major bonus for the country’s farmers, who until now had to pay tax on all subsidies.

And restaurants can be patented

From January 1, patent tax on turnover up to BGN 100,000.

The deadline is January 31

Restaurants with a turnover of up to BGN 100,000 may apply for a patent, even if they are registered as a company.

Patent tax can now be paid by natural persons, including sole traders, who carry out activities specified in the Local Taxes and Fees Act, if they have an annual turnover of up to BGN 100,000. Since the beginning of the year, the threshold for payment of patent tax has been increased from BGN 50 thousand to BGN 100 thousand turnover per year.

In addition, now also restaurants that are registered as a company can pay patent tax. People and companies that will pay patent tax submit a tax return according to a model in which they declare by January 31 of the current year the circumstances related to the determination of the tax. When starting the activity after this date, the tax return is submitted immediately before the start of the activity.

People, and now also restaurants, who submit the tax declaration for patent tax by January 31 and pay the full amount of the tax in the same period, enjoy a discount of 5 percent. But if a person provides false data so that his patent tax is determined in a smaller amount, he can be fined up to BGN 1,000.

For example, one or two-star accommodation, restaurants, drinking establishments, pastry shops and cafes, bars, retail shops, paid parking, carpentry, tailoring and shoemaking services, barbers and hairdressers, beauticians, watchmakers can be subject to patent tax. , upholsterers, car washes, repair shops, appliance repair, glazier services, massage therapists, fortune tellers, photography services, pay toilets, locksmiths, gyms, dry cleaners and recreational games such as slot machines and bowling.

The law has a minimum and maximum amount of the patent tax for each activity, and the specific amount of the tax is determined by the municipal councils. For example, the tax for restaurants with one or two stars is from BGN 1 to BGN 35 for each seat, and for restaurants with three stars it is from BGN 6 to BGN 60 for each seat.

With the increase in the patent tax payment threshold, many more traders and artisans will be able to switch to patent tax. They still have to issue receipts and report their turnover, but will be relieved by paying patent tax instead of profit tax.

When paying the patent tax, the law allows for a number of reliefs. For example, people with 50 and over 50 percent reduced working capacity benefit from a 50 percent patent tax reduction if they carry out the activity personally and do not hire workers. If a person self-employed two or three types of patent activity throughout the tax year, he pays the patent tax only for that activity for which the tax is the highest. Pensioners who personally carry out certain patent activities and do not employ people also pay only 50% of the patent tax amount. This applies, for example, to carpenters, tailors, shoemakers, metalworking services, beauticians, hairdressers, barbers, watchmakers, upholsterers, electrical and plumbing repair, glass and photography services, paid toilets, locksmith services, sales of newspapers, magazines and literature.

People who use a workplace to train apprentices pay only 50% of the patent tax for the apprentice workplace. This applies, for example, to hairdressers, beauticians and manicurists, since for them the patent tax is determined for each workplace. But in order to pay tax at the rate of 50% for an apprentice, a copy of the certificate of entry in the register of apprentices issued by the relevant regional chamber of crafts must be attached to the declaration for determining the amount of tax.