You should know these first signs

Diabetes mellitus is a widespread disease that, according to German Diabetes Aid, affects around 11 million people in Germany alone. In addition, more and more younger people are becoming ill with the metabolic disease.

Early detection is particularly important for prevention. The chances of recovery are not bad, especially for people who suffer from early type 2 diabetes, so-called prediabetes. What is crucial is the change to a lifestyle with sufficient exercise, a balanced diet and avoiding certain foods. However, correctly recognizing the symptoms of type 1 diabetes can be life-saving – not to mention well-adjusted therapy.

But what are the first signs of diabetes that you should know and what symptoms could indicate a blood sugar disorder?

Type 1 diabetes: The first symptoms are overlooked, especially in children

A frightening effect of the corona pandemic: The virus has doubled the number of cases of diabetes 1 in children, as the German Diabetes Society (DDG) writes. Because symptoms were not recognized or dismissed – also because going to the doctor during lockdown times was associated with the risk of infection. A dangerous development, because diabetes therapy with insulin supply is vital for type 1 diabetes. According to the DGG, if this is not done, the risk of a severe metabolic imbalance, a so-called ketoacidosis, which could lead to a fatal diabetic coma, increases. Cognitive abnormalities could also be the result of untreated type 1 diabetes.

The DDG also lists typical symptoms of a dangerous diabetes coma nausea or Vomit, accelerated breathing and one sour smell of acetone of the breath. In such cases, the affected children need immediate medical attention, according to the DGG.

Type 2 diabetes develops gradually

Unlike type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes can remain undetected for many years. The danger here is that an illness that initially only develops gradually grows into a serious diabetes disease in which the body develops irreparable insulin resistance, which must be treated with insulin throughout life.

In addition to hereditary predisposition, according to the Federal Ministry of Health, overweight and lack of exercise are the most important causes of type 2 diabetes. But an unbalanced diet, i.e. low in fiber or high in fat and sugar, and smoking also promote the development of “adult-onset diabetes”. But what are the overall symptoms of diabetes?

Diabetes: These are the first signs

Similar symptoms can indicate both initial type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. The four basic warning signs…

  • Durst
  • urination
  • weight loss
  • fatigue

…are supplemented by other signs, including:

  • Poor performance or concentration
  • forgetfulness
  • Dejection and even depression
  • Vision problems
  • Frequent infections
  • Poorly healing wounds
  • Dry skin

For comparison: According to the Federal Ministry of Health, around 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes cases involve type 2 diabetes. These numbers are problematic for diabetes prevention because many people who are symptom-free have to be convinced to undergo a preventive examination. A diabetes diagnosis is now made quickly and can be determined in four different ways.

By the way: In addition to injecting insulin, there are various ways to lower blood sugar levels. This also includes the consumption of certain foods.

