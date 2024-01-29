You should talk about sex with your dentist; understand why

Experts recommend that patients share some details about how they have sex with their dentist to avoid health problems.

By Metropolises/Little Shame

January 29, 2024 at 5:49 pm

Have you been talking about sex with your dentist? As strange as the question may seem, the fact is that experts recommend that patients share some details about their sex lives during dental appointments.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Dental Association, some sexual habits can directly interfere with the prevention of oropharyngeal cancer, which is related to the HPV virus and affects the mouth, tongue, palate and pharynx.

“Given the alarming increase in cancers attributed to HPV, dentists could be important agents to promote this prevention. However, there is a serious need for better training and education of these professionals”, says the study’s author, Ellen Daly, in relation to the lack of dentists asking patients about these sexual habits.

