You want to see these films before the end of the year | Movies & Series

It was a packed year for cinema, despite the actors’ strike in Hollywood. From dancing Barbie dolls to war in space: there was something for everyone. Don’t want to miss the best titles? You can still see them like this now.

Barbie – HBO Max

The biggest hit of this year was surely Barbie. The candy pink treat brought in more than $1.4 billion for Warner Bros. Director Greta Gerwig’s work is not only packed with songs and glittering outfits, but also has a deeper message.

Barbie (Margot Robbie) lives in a bright pink world in which all important positions are filled by women. Ken (Ryan Gosling) is slightly less important in Barbie society. When he ends up in the ‘real’ world together with Barbie, he notices that he is taken seriously there. Once back in Barbie land, he and the other Kens decide that things have to change. And while Barbie is in the middle of an identity crisis.

Oppenheimer – Pathé Thuis

On the same day as Barbie came opposite Oppenheimer out. ‘Barbenheimer’ was born. It became a real neck-and-neck race between the films, but the three-hour epic about the inventor of the atomic bomb ultimately lost. Nevertheless, the film by British director Christopher Nolan also did very well.

Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, has mixed feelings about his atomic bomb. Little by little we get to know the scientist. Yet his layered personality remains complicated: does he really regret creating the destructive weapon? Or did he overlook the consequences?

Other big movie hypes

The Little Mermaid – Disney+

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – is still in theaters

Fast X – Pathé Thuis

Killers of the Flower Moon – coming soon to Apple TV+

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Disney+

Nostalgic feelings with Super Mario Bros. Movie – Pathé Thuis

Mario and Luigi are known to young and old, and that is what makes this film so strong. At first it seems like a simple children’s film, and at times it is, but it is impossible to escape nostalgic feelings. The characters and the game sounds immediately evoke that feeling. There is also a good dose of humor in the film. In short: a good choice for a family evening.

Other animated films

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Pathé Thuis

The Boy and the Heron – is still in theaters

Elemental – Disney+

Have a good time with Talk To Me – Pathé Thuis

Fancy something other than a singing Ryan Gosling or a three-hour film epic? Then the horror movie Talk To Me maybe something for you. In this film, summoning spirits is seen as a party drug; if you don’t participate, you don’t belong. In addition to traditional scare moments, it is a well-acted and original whole.

Wonka – still in theaters

The third film adaptation of Roald Dahls Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a worldwide success. This time the role of Willy Wonka is not played by Johnny Depp, but by 28-year-old Timothée Chalamet. The ‘small’ role of Oompa Loompa is played by Hugh Grant. Wonka Unlike predecessors, it is not set in the chocolate factory. The film is about the period before Willy Wonka was a chocolate giant. And it turns out: the road to success is not that easy.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. – Disney+

Superhero films have been doing well at the cinema for years. This year the latex suits were once again pulled out of the closet. As in the third part of Guardians of the Galaxy. The group, consisting of a talking tree (Vin Diesel), a raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and the self-crowned Star Lord (Chris Pratt), experiences another adventure in space. This part is about the childhood of the mutant raccoon Rocket. In addition to a lot of action, the film also has quite a dark edge. And tissues are not an unnecessary luxury.

Other superhero movies

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – is still in theaters

The Marvels – soon on Disney+

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – Disney+

Sweet Dreams – Soon on Pathé Thuis

Although many films come from abroad, a number of Dutch films were also shown in cinemas this year. Sweet Dreams, directed by the Bosnian-Dutch Ena Sendijarevic, won six Golden Calves. The film also received great acclaim abroad. Sweet Dreams received two awards at the Locarno Film Festival.

The film, starring Renée Soutendijk, is about the Dutch sugar manufacturer Jan. When he suddenly falls dead on a remote Indonesian island in the twilight of the colonial era, his family flies over from the Netherlands. But it turns out that it is not his family, but his mistress Siti, who inherits a large part of his possessions.

Other Dutch films

The Fire Line – no release on a streaming platform yet

Hardcore Never Dies – Amazon Prime Video

When I saw you – Netflix

