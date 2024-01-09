You will earn 13 thousand pounds per month… jobs required by the Ministry of Labor amounting to 600 jobs in security companies.

#earn #thousand #pounds #month.. #jobs #required #Ministry #Labor #amounting #jobs #security #companies

The Ministry of Labor announced the monthly recruitment, which is issued every half month, for 600 new job opportunities in the field of security in cooperation with private sector companies. Salaries vary, starting from 3,400 pounds and reaching 13,000 pounds per month. The benefits provided include annual leaves, bonuses, and health and social insurance. To know the details, follow the following lines on our distinguished website, as follows.

Jobs required

Jobs required with a maximum salary of 13 thousand pounds

There may be various job opportunities in the field of security, according to what the Egyptian Ministry of Labor announced, and the jobs required are as follows.

First, 10 administrative security personnel are required near the Ataba metro station, with a salary starting from 4,500 pounds, with a working period of up to 10 hours and a rest period of 4 days.

100 administrative security staff are required at an institute in the Third Settlement, with a starting salary of 4,850 pounds, with 4 days of rest and monthly bonuses.

A body guard is required at the same institute, with a salary of about 5,200 pounds, and a working period of about 8 hours a day, with vacation on Fridays and Saturdays, in addition to monthly bonuses.

While it announced its need for 10 site managers in the Third Settlement, with a salary of up to 13,000 pounds, a working period of 8 hours a day, with leave on Friday and Saturday, and a monthly bonus.

10 bodyguard supervisors are also required at the same institute, with a salary of about 5,500 pounds, a working period of 8 hours a day, with leave on Fridays and Saturdays, and monthly bonuses.

While there are various other jobs in the security field with excellent salaries and various benefits.

How to apply for jobs required by the Ministry of Labor

After we have monitored for you all the jobs required in the previous lines of this exclusive article on our website, we will now explain to you how to apply for these jobs. If you wish to apply for the jobs, you can contact the official via these numbers 01113714156 or 01022151740