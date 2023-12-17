“You will have to prove to me that you came from the street, that you talked to me”

#prove #street #talked

Former president Álvaro Uribe Vélez responded this Sunday, December 17, to former paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso, about a new controversy that arises from his statements regarding an alleged relationship with the former Colombian president.

“Mancuso, scoundrel, before said that when they passed by the Ubérrimo they didn’t look because I didn’t help,” the former president wrote on his social networks, after the statements given by the former paramilitary chief in an interview with María Jimena Duzán.

“This property is crossed by public roads and the house is on a road, where visitors’ cars usually leave, including the Public Force as Cr Suárez did when he went to ask about my safety,” Uribe Vélez highlighted.

“He will have to prove to me that he came from the street, that he talked to me, when he always said the opposite. Regarding the meeting denied by Cr Suárez himself, the bandit responded to a question before prosecutors that we are not talking about paramilitarism in Antioquia. I sent him two reasons: extradition and criminal complaints, here and in the USA. When Cr Suárez visited, in 1994 or 1995, there was only one camp on the road,” said the former president.

The clash between Uribe and Mancuso

Álvaro Uribe Vélez and Salvatore Mancuso have been clashing constantly in the last month, since when the former paramilitary chief linked him to the El Aro Massacre and cited an alleged meeting that would have taken place on the Ubérrimo farm with Colonel Raúl Suárez.

In November, Uribe denied said meeting and supported himself with the version that Suárez gave to the Prosecutor’s Office, when he was questioned about that alleged episode: “He had no trust of friendship or relationship with Dr. Álvaro Uribe. That is to say, it is inadmissible that I would have met or introduced Mr. Salvatore Mancuso or vice versa.”

Former president Álvaro Uribe Vélez and Salvatore Mancuso, former commander of the AUC. | Photo: SEMANA and JEP

Thus, the relationship of the uniformed man with the former president would have been limited to providing him with security guarantees due to the threats he was facing at that time: “On occasions, it was up to me to install the security service and nothing more,” and he was unaware of any type of approach. with Mancuso, contrary to the version he provided in the JEP.

To disassociate himself from the alleged links with paramilitarism, the leader of the Democratic Center also referred to the book ‘My Confession’, where Carlos Castaño stated that he did not know him personally nor did he support his presidential candidacy, as he considered him as a thorn in the side of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia.

“He is the president who will be able to offer us the least, he will surely give military results against us and little recognition for our anti-subversive fight,” reads the document shared on the social network Mancuso in the 2002 national elections, expressed to Father Francisco de Roux.