You will not expect the reason.. If you see this herb next to your house, keep it for its importance

If you are hearing about purslane for the first time, it is one of the herbs with a high nutritional value for treating curly hair. It also stimulates its rapid growth, increasing its density and strengthening it, because it contains antioxidants. If you want a natural protein for the hair, here is the recipe. Let us delve deeper into the most prominent… Its benefits and how to use it for coarse hair.

Purslane herb for dry hair

Purslane is a natural recipe that supports and nourishes hair, as it contains many nutritious elements, including vitamin C and vitamin A, which promote hair growth, strengthen strands, and treat the problem of hair breakage and split ends. It also helps to secrete oil at a natural rate, which gives the scalp hydration. By using this herb for hair, you will enjoy soft and shiny hair. Here are the ingredients needed to make this recipe:

A cup of purslane leaves.

Half a cup of yogurt.

How to prepare

Here is a recipe for purslane for hair that you can make yourself at home, by following the following steps, step by step:

Clean the purslane leaves from dirt, and cut them into several pieces.

Place it in an electric blender and add the yogurt.

Beat for several minutes, taking care to disconnect the blender from the power supply every half minute so that it is not damaged.

Continue grinding until the ingredients are combined and the mixture becomes smooth.

How to use

This mask is one of the excellent masks for hair, as it makes it easy to style, nourishes it, and gives it moisture. You can apply it in the same way as we mentioned to you to enjoy it, shiny and healthy. The steps are as follows: