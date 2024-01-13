You won’t believe this video was computer generated, not recorded in real life – Games

#wont #video #computer #generated #recorded #real #life #Games

Although video games and computer-generated graphics have traditionally been well distinguishable from real-world footage despite the developers’ best efforts, the line between the two seems to be blurring these days. The best proof of this is our video today, which if we hadn’t revealed in advance that it was indeed CGI, many people would certainly not have thought that it was made by a computer.

And that is exactly what we are talking about: the animation shown in the video was created by someone in the Unreal Engine 5 engine, in a completely virtual form. The Virtual Bamboo Grove – as you can see – depicts a bamboo path soaking in the rain, but despite its artificial nature, it is so lifelike that we believe we are seeing a real recording of such a location.

By the way, we have previously shown a tech demo with similarly convincing graphics about a hostage situation and walking a mountain path – and the time is probably not far when we will actually encounter this level of display experience in the most serious games.