You Xikun visits the People’s Party group to discuss parliamentary reform. Endorsing a single calling committee does not represent the position of the DPP | Politics | Central News Agency CNA

2024/1/29 16:59 (updated at 1/29 18:23)

On the 29th, the Democratic Progressive Party’s Legislative Yuan caucus approved the formation of the “You Chang Pei” between the current President and Vice President of the Legislative Yuan, You Xikun (front 2nd from left) and Cai Qichang (front left 1st), to seek re-election as President and Vice President of the Legislative Yuan. You Xikun and Cai Qichang visited the Legislative Yuan caucus of the People’s Party in the afternoon. You Xikun shook hands with the People’s Party’s non-district legislator-elect Huang Guochang (2nd from right in the front). Front right 1st is Huang Shanshan, the non-district legislator-elect of the People’s Party.Photographed by Central News Agency reporter Wu Jiasheng on January 29, 113

(Central News Agency reporters Wang Yangyu, Guo Jianshen, Lin Jingyin, Taipei, 29th) The Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential and deputy presidential candidates You Xikun and Tsai Qichang visited the Taiwan People’s Party’s Legislative Yuan caucus today. You Xikun said that he felt the People’s Party’s insistence on parliamentary reform. During the talks, everyone put Taiwan’s national interests at the center and should also think about how to unite to make Taiwan better.

Legislators of the 11th Legislative Yuan will register on February 1, and the new president and deputy president will be elected on that day. The Kuomintang has launched non-district legislator-elect Han Guoyu and legislator Jiang Qichen to compete for the post of president and vice president. However, since the Kuomintang and the Democratic Progressive Party do not have more than half of the seats, the People’s Party with 8 legislators can influence the final result.

After Han Guoyu and Jiang Qichen paid a visit to the People’s Party Legislative Yuan caucus in the morning, current Legislative President You Xikun and Legislative Yuan Vice President Cai Qichang, who represented the DPP in the election of the 11th Legislative Yuan, also visited the People’s Party Legislative Yuan caucus in the afternoon. The two sides held talks for about one day. Hour.

In an interview after the meeting, You Xikun said that he exchanged views with the eight People’s Party legislator-elects and felt the People’s Party’s concern for Taiwan’s future development and its insistence on parliamentary reform.

You Xikun believes that he attaches great importance to parliamentary reform. Although he does not have the power to propose proposals and has limited capabilities as the Legislative Yuan, everyone has the same philosophy and hopes to do their best to consolidate Taiwan’s democracy, reform parliament, and deepen democracy, so that Taiwan can move towards a normal country. , this is what he felt.

You Xikun said that when everyone exchanged opinions, they all put Taiwan’s national interests at the center and how to make Taiwan better. However, from the voting on the 13th to today, which is exactly half a month, the excitement of the election will slowly fade away. Everyone should think about it. How to unite to make Taiwan better? In the past, some people said that the interests of political parties should be put on both sides, while Taiwan’s national interests should be placed in the middle.

You Xikun pointed out that no matter which political party they are, they fight like a dragon boat during the election. After a period of time after the election, everyone slowly lets the emotions pass and allows the society to calm down. They also think about how to make Taiwan better. Among them, congressional reform is very important for Taiwan. Development and the future are very important.

Before visiting the People’s Party caucus, You Xikun published an open letter to the elected legislators of the People’s Party. The media asked You Xikun whether the open letter had been discussed with the Democratic Progressive Party caucus and whether the Democratic Progressive Party caucus had agreed to it. He said that this was a personal expression of support and did not represent the Democratic Progressive Party. Moreover, it has been more than 42 years since he was elected as a provincial councilor this year, and he has certain thoughts on Taiwan’s democracy and parliamentary reform.

When it comes to the single-call committee system of the Standing Committee, You Xikun believes that it has its advantages and disadvantages. Personally, he thinks this is good, because most countries in the world have a single-call committee system, but as far as Taiwan is concerned, the dual-call committee system will By taking care of small parties, both the ruling and opposition parties can be taken care of, and it will be relatively balanced.

You Xikun pointed out that if there is a single convening committee, the ruling party or the majority party may take all, and the opinions or policies of the small parties may be ignored. Therefore, each has its own advantages and disadvantages. Basically, he supports parliamentary reform, but “I do not represent the people.” Join the party and speak.”

People’s Party legislator-elect Huang Guochang who attended the meeting mentioned that today’s meeting was very pleasant and harmonious. Everyone fully exchanged views on the next operation of the Legislative Yuan and the goal of promoting parliamentary reform. He believed that You Xikun’s past contributions to promoting democracy in Taiwan were It is obvious to all that You Xikun definitely plays an important role and position in the history of Taiwan’s democracy.

Huang Guochang said that as for what the two sides can say has the greatest consensus, that is, before the interests of the country and the people, the interests of political parties and individuals are trivial. I believe that Taiwanese society looks forward to the future, whether it is the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, or the opposition Kuomintang and People’s Party. How can we work together in Congress to introduce more bills that benefit the country and the people? (Editor: Lin Xingmeng) 1130129

