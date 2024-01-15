Young Chinese-Venezuelan catcher makes history and signs with the Detroit Tigers (+Video)

#Young #ChineseVenezuelan #catcher #history #signs #Detroit #Tigers #Video

Sport in general is characterized by giving intense emotions and incredible stories, which can move even those who are not so familiar with everything that comes with following a sporting discipline assiduously.

Of course, baseball does not escape this, and this Monday, January 15, one of those stories that move us deeply and show us that hard work does pay off finally came to fruition.

Two months after being hit by a completely devastating tragedy, the young Venezuelan catcher Armando Lao has become a professional baseball player, after signing with the Detroit Tigers in exchange for $500,000 as a signing bonus, as journalist Marcos reported. Grunfeld.

And Armando Lao is the son of the Chinese businessman Kay Lao Lee, who tragically lost his life in November of last year 2023, after being murdered in the facilities of his hardware store, located in the city of Barquisimeto, a location that was also burned down.

There is no doubt that a tragedy of this magnitude is not easy to assimilate, however, Armando Lao is proof that there is no adversity that can stop those who work hard to achieve their goals.

Lao is a skilled catcher, trained at the Izturis Academy in Cabudare, and thus becomes the first Chinese-Venezuelan player to sign his signature with an organization in the best baseball in the world. Without a doubt, a historical milestone and fantastic news for a young diamond in the rough, who will pursue his dream of reaching MLB with Detroit.