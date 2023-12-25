Young farmers in successful business: It started with 32 chickens!

#Young #farmers #successful #business #started #chickens

Success in business comes when you try not to keep your head in the ground like ostriches. Sebastian Buta is also convinced of this, a young man of only 20 years old, a second-year student at the Faculty of Agriculture USV Iași, who found a totally different solution to his family’s farm in Vaslui county.

And, finally, he thought of an ostrich farm, which he started this very year and to which the young farmer devoted himself body and soul.

“I manage a vegetable farm with my family, within the Găgești commune, Vaslui county. After many months in which I studied about ostriches, I found that it is a business of the future, with very great prospects. The ostrich business started in the winter of 2023, when my father and I decided to do something new. For me it was a real challenge, which has now become everything: work, pleasure, dedication”, says Sebastian Buta.

The ostrich business is a business of the future, with a very responsive market, explains the future agronomist engineer.

“I purchased 32 one-month-old chicks at the price of 120 euros. The maintenance is quite easy, only up to the age of 3 months it requires more special care and throughout its life you must respect the feed recipe if maximum yield is desired. I am convinced that in 3-4 years I will achieve everything I set out to do”, says the young farmer.

At about 2.7 m tall and weighing up to 140 kg, the ostrich is the tallest and heaviest of birds, having the largest egg. Females begin breeding at the age of two, and the breeding season begins in March and lasts until September.

“During the breeding season, we can collect from each family an egg every 24-48 hours. The price of an egg varies between 80-100 lei and the shell of the egg 50 lei, which is used for decorations. The price of meat varies between 60-100 lei/kg”, adds the young man from Vaslui.

A breeding family costs on average 2,000-2,500 euros, and in the near future Sebastian plans to purchase three breeding families and form new families from the specimens he owns.

“I want to put into practice all the technologies learned during my studies in the near future. The future sounds good, if you have confidence in your own strength and do everything out of passion”, is convinced Sebastian Buta, student at the Faculty of Agriculture USV Iași.