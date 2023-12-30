Young forester killed by tree in Engelburg

Accident

Fatal work accident in Engelburg: 27-year-old forester killed by tree

On Friday afternoon, around 2:15 p.m., there was an industrial accident in the hamlet of Secki. A 27-year-old man was hit by a tree and fatally injured.

Two foresters were busy with woodworking in the hamlet of Secki on Friday afternoon. A 27-year-old was fatally injured while felling a tree. As the St.Gallen cantonal police wrote in a statement, he was killed by a rotten tree that was brought down by another tree that had been cut down.

Despite “the quickest possible first aid and the deployment of Rega and the resuscitation of the seriously injured person,” the doctor ultimately had to declare the death of the Swiss man who lived in the area. The Forensics Competence Center of the St.Gallen Cantonal Police was called in to clarify the cause of the accident, the statement continues. In addition to the cantonal police, Rega and psychological first aid were also on duty. (cap/mlb)

