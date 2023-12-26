Young, homeless and invisible – hundreds of young people in Switzerland are homeless – Radio SRF 1

#Young #homeless #invisible #hundreds #young #people #Switzerland #homeless #Radio #SRF

According to a study by Northwestern Switzerland, over 400 people between the ages of 18 and 25 in Switzerland are homeless. Exactly how many there are is unknown and there is a high number of unreported cases. Often you don’t see these homeless people obviously begging on the streets, they hide their situation.

An estimated 2,200 people are homeless in Switzerland. This is shown by the study “Homelessness in Switzerland” by the University of Social Work Northwestern Switzerland. There are also young homeless people among them. 18 percent of the homeless are between 18 and 25 years old, so it is estimated that there are around 420 adolescents who have no home.

Legend: Not all homeless people immediately catch your eye, as is the case here. People who live on the streets are often hidden and invisible to society. Keystone/Stephan Torre

Legend: The most important things are always with you, usually in backpacks and bags. Homeless people often find some refuge in parks. Maybe there is a public toilet that offers protection from wind and cold. Keystone/Salvatore di Nofli

There are no figures at all on homeless minors in Switzerland. Jörg Dittmann, head of the study, says: “We don’t have any concrete figures for even younger people. However, we know from abroad that 60 percent of adults first became homeless when they were under 18 years old. Research also assumes that there is a large number of unreported cases.

Definition of homelessness

The European umbrella organization for homeless assistance has defined the term “homelessness” as follows:

“People without their own accommodation who live and sleep in areas of public space are referred to as homeless. These people who spend the night outside are known as “rough sleepers”. People who spend the night in emergency shelters and other low-threshold facilities are also considered homeless. The crucial criterion here is that these facilities are closed during the day and are not accessible to those affected.”

Survivalist with heart

One of these homeless minors was Roger Meier many years ago. He became homeless for the first time when he was just 17 years old when he fled his abusive foster father. From then on he spent almost his entire life on the streets.

He is now over 60 years old and has had a permanent residence for around six years. He earns his living, among other things, as a “Surprise” salesman and city guide. On his tours he shares his experiences and tries to give back what the various institutions gave him during his time as a homeless person.

This is Roger Meier

Legend: Ruben Hollinger

Roger Meier was homeless on and off throughout his life, the first time when he was 17. The city of Bern was his home.

He is currently a city guide for “Surprise” and wants to show with his tours that with belief in yourself, a strong will and a strong pinch of humor you can live with dignity – even when you have reached the bottom. Roger Meier was never ashamed of his life. That’s why he talks openly about his past on his tours.

Roger Meier’s fate is not an isolated case. In Switzerland there are many young people without a permanent residence. The reasons for this are diverse and difficult to fathom.

Prevention help

Former homeless man Roger Meier met many young homeless people during his years on the streets and showed them how to survive. Which behaviors are advisable and which institutions can help.

Emergency sleeping centers that are specifically aimed at young people play a supporting role. In addition to Nemo in Zurich, this has also been Pluto in Bern since May 2022. This emergency shelter offers 14 to 23 year olds a free place to sleep, a hot meal and support all year round.

Legend: Meetings The Pluto team at one of their meetings. This is also the place where the team members and the users of Pluto come together and eat. You are also allowed to take dinner to your room and eat it there. Manuel Lopez

Legend: Single and double rooms The special thing about the Pluto emergency shelter is, among other things, that they have single and double rooms for users. This is how they ensure security and privacy. All rooms are named after planets, like the Venus room here. Manuel Lopez

Legend: Laundry room Pluto users also have the opportunity to do their laundry in the house. There is a laundry room on the lower floor. Manuel Lopez

Legend: Family common room The common room is bright and friendly. In the evenings, games are often held here with the carers or a film is watched. The atmosphere in Pluto is casual and sometimes family-like. Manuel Lopez

The high utilization of Pluto shows the urgency of the problem. In the first six months after Pluto opened, 1,130 overnight stays were recorded by 70 different users.

According to employee Christine Blau, there are many reasons why young people don’t have a home. Violence in the system of origin, for example the family or the foster family, is one of the most common reasons for those who use Pluto. Similar to what was the case with the former homeless Roger Meier many years ago.

He became violent and shook me violently. I no longer felt safe at home after that.

Also with Mia (Name changed by the editors) Violence was the reason she went to the Pluto emergency shelter: “I moved into a shared apartment at the time. There I then had a dispute with the main tenant. He became violent and shook me violently. So that I then had to call the police. Afterwards, I no longer felt safe at home and was suddenly homeless.”

After this incident, Mia slept in Pluto for around 1.5 weeks. At that time she was just 21 years old. «Pluto helped me in a difficult time and gave me the security that I needed at the time. So I had a place to sleep and people to support me.” Even today, Mia still comes to visit Pluto every now and then. The employees help her, for example, to find suitable social offers or an apartment.

Notschlafstelle Pluto

The Pluto emergency shelter in Bern is a contact point for people between 14 and 23 years old. Here you can find shelter, protection and security for free. The emergency shelter has a total of seven beds and is open every night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. In addition to a place to sleep, visitors also receive social advice from specialists.

Pluto is a pilot project designed to last three years. It started in May 2022.

But violence is not always the reason why young people end up on the streets. Other reasons include consumption, addiction or drug problems. Young people are often overwhelmed by the system and cannot find their right place in society. They are overwhelmed by their lives and the situation and end up on the street.

In addition, youth homes are usually only allowed to look after people up to the age of 18; many of those affected do not have a suitable follow-up solution after that and for this reason become homeless.

Anyone can stay overnight here and look for a follow-up solution with us.

Pluto acts preventatively by helping before it is too late: “We work very low-threshold. Anyone can stay overnight here and we will work with them to find a suitable connection solution. If a person needs a place to sleep, they only have to tell us as much as they want. With our offer, we are taking an important step in prevention work,” says Christine Blau.

Offers of help for young people and parents

There are many advice and support centers for children and young people and their parents who need support. Here you will find some direct addresses:

Rêves sûrs: The association helps young people in emergency situations and represents the interests of these groups of people. He also founded the Pluto emergency shelter.

147: Supports young people when they have small or large concerns, problems or questions and offers advice.

Parent emergency call: Advises on questions about the upbringing and development of children, adolescents and young adults – even in critical moments, conflicts or crises.

Child protection Switzerland: The foundation wants all children to be protected and supported and is committed to this. It also has a reporting and advice center.

KESB: The child and adult protection authority has the legal task of ensuring the protection of children and adults at risk.

Salvation Army: The Salvation Army offers social counseling centers, help for passers-by and other contact points. Among other things, people who are homeless receive concrete help there.

There are a number of institutions that deal with violence against children and young people. You can find out which institution is responsible in which canton here.

To date, there has been little research into how many people in Switzerland are really homeless. Only in recent years has research consciously increased its focus on this. According to Jörg Dittmann, future research will also focus on young homeless people: “In the next three years we want to find out more about young homeless people. The Swiss National Science Foundation gave us the financial basis for this. Specifically, we want to get to the bottom of the causes of this problem.”

Through this project, the research team wants to help the people affected and contribute to improving their living situation – with a problem that is also precarious here in Switzerland and can affect anyone.

“2 x Christmas” campaign

With the “2 x Christmas” campaign, SRG SSR supports people affected by poverty.

The 27th edition of “2 x Christmas” will take place from December 24, 2023 to January 11, 2024 instead of. During the campaign you can hand in your parcel marked “2xChristmas” at any post office counter and it will be transported to the Swiss Red Cross free of charge.

“2 x Christmas” is a joint campaign by the Swiss Red Cross, the post office, SRG SSR and Coop.

You can find more information about the “2 x Christmas” campaign here.