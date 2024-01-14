Young is Dangerous, Old Takes the Throne

#Young #Dangerous #Takes #Throne

Sunday, 14/01/2024 21:00 WIB

Photo: Frederik, the new king of Denmark (WireImage/Karwai Tang)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Frederik, crown prince of the Danish kingdom since the age of 3, will soon ascend the throne to become king, Sunday (14/1/2023). The owner’s full name, Frederik André Henrik Christian, will be known as King Frederik the 10th.

The man who was born on May 26 1968 gained power after his mother, Queen Margrethe II, abdicated the throne voluntarily or by resigning for health reasons. The 83-year-old queen has announced her decision to resign from New Year’s Eve 2023-2024.

King Frederik The appointment of the highest ceremonial leader in Denmark is only that, not as luxurious as the ceremonial appointment of a king in England.

Frederik is not a crown prince whose background is difficult to know. Because, since he was young, he was known as a delinquent heir to the royal throne, even though in his old age he was able to turn around and became known as a good father of four children. The following is Frederik’s profile:

The Bad But Brilliant Prince

Frederik was the eldest child of Queen Margrethe II and Henri de Laborde de Monpezat. He married Mary Elizabeth Donaldson, a former Real Estate agent in Sydney, Australia, in 2004. The two met at the Slip Inn Bar during the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Before meeting Donaldson, Frederik was known as the crown prince who was very popular and often changed partners. The Washington Post notes that as a youth Frederik was known as Prince Party and had a very different personality to Margrethe II.

At his mother’s Half-Century celebration, Frederik bluntly told his mother, “You like to paint, I exercise. You dig a hole to bury the past, I buried my head in anonymity while in the armed forces. You are a master of words- words, while I often like to lose words”.

CNN also recorded Frederik’s youth as a rebellious young man. With a handsome face and a passion for sports, New York Post named young Frederik as crown prince playboy. He has dated models Malou Aamund, Katja Storkholm, and Maria Montell with a wild love story filled with a glamorous life.

He received his higher education at Aarhus University and became the first Danish royal family to complete a master’s or master’s degree. He is also fluent in French, English and German. Meanwhile, he completed his military education from three branches of the armed forces. His military education even reached the elite level in the Danish navy. It’s not surprising because he likes exercising.

He was also a member of the International Olympic Committee between 2009 and 2021. His activeness in the world of sports was what led him to meet Elizabeth Donaldson in a bar while attending the 2000 Sydney Olympics and they married four years later.

They now have four children: 18-year-old Christian, who became Denmark’s new crown prince after his father ascended the throne, 16-year-old Isabella, and 13-year-old twins Vincent and Josephine. The couple has tried to give their children a more informal education than Frederik’s by sending them to regular state schools.

