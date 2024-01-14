Young Italians fell five meters when the floor broke under them at a wedding party

#Young #Italians #fell #meters #floor #broke #wedding #party

The floor of the first floor of a wedding party in Italy collapsed on Saturday, injuring more than sixty people, five of them seriously. Ambulances transported the injured to hospitals in the surrounding towns, including a seven-month pregnant woman.

The wedding was held at the Convento di Giaccherino, a former monastery near Pistoia in Tuscany. The building often hosts similar events. Most of the guests had already left the party, but about sixty – mostly young people – were still inside dancing in the first-floor hall when the floor suddenly collapsed beneath them. They fell one story, five meters, and debris covered everyone.

Several ambulances arrived at the scene, as well as the fire brigade, the police, the carabinieri and the city police.

(ANSA, Il Tirreno)

