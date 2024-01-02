Young man dead after driving into a fence

#Young #man #dead #driving #fence

A 20-year-old man, from Gorj, died last night, in a road accident within the radius of Glogova commune, Olteanu village.

From the first investigations carried out by the police on the spot, it emerged that, while a 20-year-old man from Glogova was driving a car, on DJ 671B Olteanu, from Olteanu to Glogova, he collided with the fence of a house. Following the impact, the driver, who was alone in the car, remained incarcerated, but was later released by the operative teams and transported to the hospital by a SMURD crew.

Later, the doctors found death. A criminal case was drawn up for the crime of manslaughter.

