Young people in New York reinvented the library as a reading party

#Young #people #York #reinvented #library #reading #party

For a long time, the Williamsburg neighborhood of New York, including Brooklyn, was thought of as the global center of cool. Whether it’s the craft beer revolution, hipster fashion, vegan fried chicken, or the sassiest indie rock stars, Williamsburg is probably at the forefront of it all. And according to the New York Times article

The latest hep of Williamsburg’s hipsters: reading.

But not at home on the sofa, on a bench in the park or on the toilet at work, as everyone else does: in a bar, with a $10 ticket, together with other reading people, while a DJ or pianist plays soft music in the background. This is how the reading parties, which have been organized under the name Reading Rhythms since the beginning of summer, look like this.

The first reading party was organized by three twenty-year-olds on a rooftop, because they felt that their generation no longer had the patience and opportunity to read in depth. They missed the atmosphere of the school libraries, getting involved in big philosophies with semi-acquainted people sharing their reading experiences, and they thought that some soft music and some drinks would be a good accompaniment.

Since then, in addition to Willamsburg, reading parties have also been held in Los Angeles and in Croatia, which is increasingly popular among Americans. 270 people attended the party, which was attended by a reporter from the New York Times. And what really happened was that everyone brought a book, read, drank if they felt like it, talked with their neighbors about what they were reading, and after a few drinks and a few book recommendations, everyone went home.

Of course, under the pictures and videos of such parties, there are those who complain that hipsters have invented the library and think they have created something great, but the organizers are not really that offended by the library analogy. It is even more so if someone calls the event a book club or a reading circle instead of a reading party. However, everything has a limit.