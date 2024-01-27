Young people in the US don’t want WhatsApp and use Apple’s iMessage…

#Young #people #dont #WhatsApp #Apples #iMessage..

Despite being the most popular chat app in the world, with around two billion monthly active users, WhatsApp is increasingly out of favor among young Americans. They prefer to use iMessage (Message in Portuguese), the Apple app. But why?

It’s a rare person who doesn’t have WhatsApp in Portugal. This messaging service has become indispensable in the country, both for personal messages and for work. This is also the case in many countries, but not in the United States.

In the country of Biden, Trump, Zuckerberg and the like, it is iMessage that has the advantage. It even affects the social level, with young Americans judging the “quality” of their contacts just by the color of the bubbles in the application. But why does this only happen in the US and what made iMessage so powerful in the US?

Is it a question of price?

There is no consensus on the exact reason, but in several corners of the networks there is talk of old SMS prices as a possible cause.

If our reader is already an adult, over 40, then they must remember the “prehistoric” era of cell phones. When the norm was to have a Nokia where you could call, send text messages and play the snake game. The 140-character SMS was the closest thing to the instant messages we had at the time, and sending an SMS cost a few “escudos”.

In the United States, even before Portugal, sending SMS was much cheaper or they even sold plans with unlimited SMS messages. This means that, while in other countries savings were made when sending SMS messages, in the United States the public became accustomed to sending SMS messages.

This is perhaps why the appearance of WhatsApp, an application that consumed mobile data (and was initially very expensive in the US) had greater traction in Europe.

Another reason that some Americans mention has to do with the fact that the iMessage app comes natively on iPhones, and the iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the country. You don’t need to download anything from the App Store to start sending messages to your contacts, it’s simply there. This is the advantage that Apple obtained by integrating its messaging service with traditional SMS itself.

EU wants to change everything with the required interoperability

However, this historical difference could change a lot in the near future. Just as iOS 17.4 will offer alternative app stores to the App Store, messaging services will have to adapt to new European regulations.

And this regulation can be summarized in one word: interoperability. The European Union wants us to be able to send messages to various services from the application of our choice: if we want to send a WhatsApp from Telegram, we can do so. And vice versa, of course. It must be the consumer who chooses which client to use.

Furthermore, iMessage will integrate with the RCS standard to be able to send multimedia content to Android cell phones. Therefore, it is possible that, within some time, the client we use to chat from our iPhone will no longer be so important.

The EU, following the example of other changes, is also here forcing Apple to be “equal” to the others. This raises an important question: what will then differentiate the various offers? Are they all the same and copy each other within EU rules?

The question remains that the coming years will answer.