Young woman died in scooter accident | Kerala News, Malayalam News | Manorama Online

#Young #woman #died #scooter #accident #Kerala #News #Malayalam #News #Manorama #Online

Kojancherry (Pathanamthitta) ∙ A young woman who had been lying under the culvert for several hours at night died after her scooter crashed into the wall of the culvert. CG MBG (25) died at Arun’s Cottage, Mallapally. The incident happened on Sunday night. The accident took place on the Muttumon-Cherukolpuzha road near the Pamba Irrigation Bridge. CG is staying here on rent.

After hitting the culvert on the road below the water bridge, the scooter and the woman fell under the culvert. At around 1 o’clock in the morning yesterday, people who came by this way in a car saw the leg standing up next to the culvert and informed 108 ambulance. He was rushed to the district hospital but died.

The police said that her husband Abdish was at work in Idukki. The family members said that the husband’s parents left the rented house around 9 pm after eating at a distance of half a kilometer. Koipram police registered a case. She was an employee of Pattkala Akshaya Centre. Culture later.