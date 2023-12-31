Young woman who fell from blast furnace B in Ougrée (Seraing): her state of health is stable

#Young #woman #fell #blast #furnace #Ougrée #Seraing #state #health #stable

Around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, a young woman climbed Blast Furnace B in Ougrée, in the commune of Seraing. The site, secure and closed to the public, is regularly subject to unauthorized visits, particularly from urbex enthusiasts, an activity consisting of visiting places, abandoned or not, generally inaccessible, hidden or difficult.

While the young woman, who was engaged in this practice, was climbing the HFB, she fell and crashed onto a platform below, itself located a few meters high. Firefighters responded to the scene, helped by the GRIMP team, the Reconnaissance and Intervention Group in Dangerous Environments.

The Ougrée HFB blast furnace. ©MICHEL TONNEAU

To bring the victim down, they created a zip line to accompany the young woman to the bottom in a basket. Treated by paramedics, the young woman was taken to hospital with a life-threatening condition.

On Sunday noon, we learned from the City of Seraing that his life would no longer be in danger and that his state of health had stabilized.

Also Read:  Will Petro be the first director?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Kuldīga Hospital’s new building – 20 years / Article
Kuldīga Hospital’s new building – 20 years / Article
Posted on
Russia and Ukraine are hot again after the missile attack in Belgorod
Russia and Ukraine are hot again after the missile attack in Belgorod
Posted on
Euribor should fall in 2024, slightly easing bank payments
Euribor should fall in 2024, slightly easing bank payments
Posted on
Seven lunar mysteries: LRO unravels old and new mysteries of the moon
Seven lunar mysteries: LRO unravels old and new mysteries of the moon
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News