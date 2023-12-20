Young women and workers are also increasingly living with their parents Economy

20 dec 2023 om 00:01

The number of young adult women who continue to live at home has increased from 31 percent to 40 percent over the past twenty years. Young men and working people in their twenties are also increasingly less likely to live on their own.

Traditionally, men live at home longer than women. In the last twenty years, that difference has become increasingly smaller, according to research by statistics agency CBS.

Although the number of young men living at home increased from 47 to 51 percent, 40 percent of young women now also continue to live at home. Twenty years earlier that was only 31 percent. This concerns young adults between eighteen and thirty years old.

There has been a particularly large increase among younger people in their twenties, aged 21 to 24. In 2003, half of them continued to live with their parents. Twenty years later this is 58 percent.

Older people in their twenties who do not yet live independently also increasingly include people who work instead of studying. Among all young adults, the number of people living at home has increased from 40 to 46 percent.

Groningen has the fewest people staying at home

Especially after 2015, people living at home increased. Then the loan system was introduced, as a result of which students no longer received a basic grant. Since then, HBO and WO students in particular have increasingly opted not to move into a room. The percentages have not changed much over the past two years.

In student cities, more people in their twenties live on their own. In Groningen, in percentage terms, the fewest people who stay at home are aged 20 to 25. The student city is followed by Wageningen, Delft and Maastricht. In East Netherlands and Bloemendaal there are relatively many people living at home aged 25 to 30.

Image: ANP

