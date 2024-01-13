Youp van ‘t Hek can be silenced: comedian with tears in his eyes after Renze Klamer’s announcement | Domestic

#Youp #van #Hek #silenced #comedian #tears #eyes #Renze #Klamers #announcement #Domestic

Youp van ‘t Hek will play an extra performance of his sold-out farewell tour De Laatste Ronde! on Tuesday, February 27 in the Royal Theater Carré. All proceeds from the show will benefit the ALS Foundation. A childhood friend of Van ‘t Hek suffers from this fatal disease. Ticket sales, with extra expensive tickets, are through the roof. And the comedian became visibly emotional at the table with Renze on RTL 4.

Jan 13 2024

Van ‘t Hek does it for Dick, a friend he has had since he was twelve. During a lunch, Dick said that his doctor Leonard van den Berg needed money for research. Van ‘t Hek then called his management to ask if there was another evening free in Carré for a benefit performance, which was the 27th.

Anyone who wants to attend the benefit performance in Carré will have to dig deep into their pockets, Van ‘t Hek said. “It’s going to be expensive. The chairs in the lodges will cost 500 euros each. Above that 150 euros and at the very top 75 euros. And to be clear: nothing to Carré, nothing to me,” said the 69-year-old comedian. “It’s for ALS.” The intention is to raise approximately €200,000 for ALS, Van ‘t Hek said.

Renze Klamer reported on Friday evening that the performance in Carré was already sold out. That touched the comedian. After much applause, he sat for a few seconds with tears in his eyes and spoke with a broken voice. ,,Really and truly?” says Van ‘t Hek, visibly affected. When Klamer concludes that it affects him, the nestor of the cabaret guild just nods. By the way, the talk show host’s claim that the show is sold out was not entirely true. The least expensive tickets are sold out, but there are still some tickets available for seats above 150 euros.

In The Last Round! the comedian reflects on his own life and wisdom. During this tour, Van ‘t Hek will visit all the theaters where he has appeared during his long career. Initially, he would perform his last performance exactly on his seventieth birthday, namely on February 28. But due to the latest corona lockdown, he has to add another three months to his tour. On May 25 he will also play his very last performance in Carré.

