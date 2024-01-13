Youp van ‘t Hek can be silenced: comedian with tears in his eyes after Renze Klamer’s announcement | Show

with videoYoup van ‘t Hek will play an extra performance of his sold-out farewell tour De Laatste Ronde! on Tuesday, February 27 in the Royal Theater Carré. All proceeds from the show will benefit the ALS Foundation. A childhood friend of Van ‘t Hek suffers from this fatal disease. Ticket sales, with extra expensive tickets, are through the roof. And the comedian became visibly emotional at the table with Renze on RTL 4.

