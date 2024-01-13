Youp van ‘t Hek plays an extra show for a friend with ALS

Youp does it for Dick, a friend he has had since he was twelve. During a lunch, Dick said that his doctor Leonard van den Berg needed money for research. Youp then called his management to ask if there was another evening free in Carré for a benefit performance, which was the 27th.

Anyone who wants to attend the benefit performance in Carré will have to dig deep into their pockets, Youp says. “It will be expensive. In the boxes the chairs will cost 500 euros each. Above that 150 and at the very top 75 euros. And to be clear: nothing to Carré, nothing to me,” said the comedian. “It’s for ALS.” The intention is to raise approximately €200,000 for ALS, Youp said.

In The Last Round! the comedian reflects on his own life and wisdom. During this tour, Youp will visit all the theaters where he has performed during his long career. Initially, he would perform his last performance exactly on his seventieth birthday, namely on February 28. But due to the latest corona lockdown, he has to add another three months to his tour. On May 25 he will also play his very last performance in Carré.

